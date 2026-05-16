Meta Pushes Private AI Chats On Whatsapp Arabian Post

The new feature, called Incognito Chat with Meta AI, is being introduced on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months. It allows users to start a temporary conversation with the chatbot in a protected environment where Meta says neither the company nor other parties can read the exchange. Messages are not saved by default and are designed to disappear after the session, giving users a separate space for questions involving health, finance, work, relationships or other sensitive matters.

The launch reflects a growing challenge for AI platforms: users are increasingly turning to chatbots for personal advice while remaining uncertain about how much of their data is retained, reviewed or used to improve models. Meta is seeking to address that concern by building the feature on WhatsApp's Private Processing technology, a system intended to allow AI tasks to run in secure cloud infrastructure without exposing the content of user messages.

WhatsApp has long marketed itself around end-to-end encryption for personal conversations. AI features, however, create a more complex privacy problem because advanced models typically require remote processing power. Incognito Chat is designed to bridge that gap by giving users access to Meta AI while limiting what can be stored or observed during the interaction.

The company's broader AI push has placed Meta AI inside WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and standalone apps, making the assistant one of the most widely distributed consumer AI tools. That scale also increases scrutiny. A privacy lapse involving AI chats could carry reputational risk for a messaging platform used by more than two billion people, especially in markets where WhatsApp is central to family, business and community communication.

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The incognito mode will initially focus on text-based conversations. Image uploads and image generation are not expected to be available inside the private mode at launch, a limitation that appears aimed at reducing safety and data risks while the system is introduced. Users may also face age-related confirmation prompts and safeguards designed to prevent harmful or inappropriate chatbot responses.

Meta's move comes as AI providers face questions from regulators, courts and privacy advocates over how chat logs are stored, retained and disclosed. Temporary chat modes already exist across several major AI services, but many still keep some records for limited periods to monitor abuse, improve safety or comply with legal obligations. Meta is positioning its WhatsApp feature as a stricter privacy option, arguing that protected processing and disappearing messages provide stronger assurance for users.

The company is also preparing a related Side Chat feature for WhatsApp. That tool is expected to let users privately consult Meta AI within the context of an existing conversation without disrupting the main chat. Such a feature could help users draft replies, translate messages, summarise discussions or seek explanations while keeping the original conversation separate from the AI exchange.