M42 Widens Kidney Care Through AI Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

M42 has launched kidney. com, a free AI-powered kidney health assistant aimed at widening access to reliable education for people living with, or at risk of, chronic kidney disease across several international markets.

The platform has gone live in the UAE, France, Germany, Portugal and the UK, with further country launches planned. It combines M42's artificial intelligence, health technology and genomics capabilities with Diaverum's 35 years of renal-care experience, positioning the service as a disease-specific digital tool rather than a general health chatbot.

Kidney. com is designed to provide personalised, interactive education on kidney health, symptoms, lifestyle risks, diet, medication and self-management. It is not intended to replace clinical care, but to help users ask better questions, understand medical advice more clearly and seek professional support at the right time. The assistant is available at no cost and operates through a conversational interface, giving users access to guidance around the clock.

The launch comes as chronic kidney disease becomes a larger burden for health systems. About 674 million people live with the condition worldwide, with many cases concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. The disease often advances silently, with symptoms appearing only when kidney function has already declined. Simple blood and urine tests can detect the condition, but screening rates remain uneven and awareness is limited, particularly among people with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and obesity.

The platform has been developed with input from more than 30 nephrologists, physicians and nurses across 13 countries. It was tested through more than 14,000 chat interactions before launch, reflecting M42's effort to ground the tool in clinical experience and patient-facing questions rather than generic internet health content. Its first-language interfaces include English, Arabic, French, German and Portuguese, with more languages expected to be added.

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M42's move also signals a shift in the healthcare AI market towards specialised systems trained around defined disease areas. Chronic kidney disease is a fitting test case because patient education has a direct bearing on treatment adherence, diet, blood pressure control and timely referral. Better-informed patients are less likely to require emergency care and hospital admission, reducing pressure on overstretched clinical services.

The company said the assistant draws on trusted clinical material and evidence-based content, while adapting responses to the needs of individual users. Planned and active features include voice control, file-upload tools for interpreting product labels, and multilingual support. For users managing kidney disease, that could mean clearer guidance on food choices, warning signs, dialysis-related questions and conversations with healthcare providers.

Diaverum's role is central to the platform's credibility. The Swedish-born renal-care group operates more than 460 clinics across four continents, serving around 45,000 patients and delivering more than 6.8 million treatments annually. M42 acquired Diaverum in 2023 as part of a wider strategy to expand its global healthcare footprint and embed digital tools into specialist care pathways.

The acquisition gave Abu Dhabi-based M42 a major presence in dialysis services, adding clinical infrastructure to its AI and data capabilities. Diaverum's experience in haemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, transplant support and patient travel services now gives kidney. com an operational base beyond software development. The platform is therefore being framed as part of a broader care ecosystem, linking prevention, awareness, clinical support and data-led decision-making.

Chronic kidney disease is closely linked to the global rise in diabetes, high blood pressure and population ageing. At advanced stages, patients may require dialysis or transplantation to survive. Treatment is costly, long-term and labour-intensive, making prevention and early intervention increasingly important for governments and healthcare providers.

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The World Health Assembly last year moved to advance kidney disease as a noncommunicable disease of rising global priority, alongside cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease and mental health. That policy shift has sharpened attention on early diagnosis, health literacy, sustainable financing and equitable access to treatment.

Kidney. com enters a crowded digital health environment where patient-facing AI tools have drawn both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters argue that disease-specific assistants can improve health literacy, reduce avoidable complications and extend expert knowledge beyond hospitals. Critics warn that AI systems must be carefully monitored to avoid inaccurate guidance, over-reliance by patients, weak privacy safeguards and uneven performance across languages and populations.