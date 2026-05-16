Delhi Weighs Bond Tax Relief Arabian Post

The proposal, pushed by the Reserve Bank of India and under examination by the finance ministry, would lower the tax burden on overseas investors earning returns from government and corporate debt. The measure is being considered as policymakers seek to align India's bond taxation framework more closely with other emerging markets and strengthen the appeal of rupee assets at a time of volatile global capital flows.

Foreign investors currently face tax on coupon income of around 20 per cent, alongside capital gains obligations that vary depending on treaty arrangements and holding periods. A concessional 5 per cent tax rate on interest income had earlier helped attract participation, but that dispensation ended in 2023. Market participants have since argued that the higher tax cost has limited the impact of India's inclusion in major global bond indices.

The government securities market is valued at about $1.3 trillion, but foreign ownership remains near 3 per cent, far below levels seen in several comparable emerging markets. The gap has persisted despite the phased inclusion of government bonds in widely tracked indices run by JPMorgan and FTSE Russell, and despite the country's relatively high real yields compared with several Asian peers.

Bond investors have welcomed the direction of policy discussions, though the scale and timing of any tax change remain uncertain. A reduction could improve net returns for overseas funds, especially passive investors whose allocations are guided by benchmark weights. It could also encourage more active managers to increase positions in rupee debt, provided currency risks and settlement procedures remain manageable.

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The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors trimmed exposure to local equities and as global dollar strength affected emerging-market currencies. A deeper foreign bid for bonds could help stabilise capital flows, support reserves management and reduce the cost of government borrowing over time. The benchmark 10-year yield has already reacted to expectations of a friendlier tax regime, moving lower as traders priced in the possibility of stronger inflows.

The debate forms part of a broader effort to make the domestic debt market more accessible. The Reserve Bank has retained foreign portfolio investment limits for the 2026-27 financial year, keeping the cap at 6 per cent for central government securities, 2 per cent for state development loans and 15 per cent for corporate bonds. Available headroom under these limits remains underused, suggesting that tax treatment, liquidity conditions and operational procedures matter as much as formal access.

Policy planners are also focused on the corporate bond market, where deeper foreign participation could help fund infrastructure, green energy, housing finance and private-sector expansion. The country's corporate debt market remains smaller than its banking system and equity market, leaving companies heavily dependent on bank lending. A more attractive tax framework could draw long-term investors such as pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds, although credit depth and transparency would still need improvement.