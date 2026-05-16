Air India Losses Weigh On SIA Profit Arabian Post

The Singapore flag carrier reported net profit of S$1.18 billion for the year ended March 31, down 57.4 per cent from the previous year. Operating profit, by contrast, rose 39 per cent to S$2.38 billion, helped by robust passenger demand, higher yields and stronger traffic across Singapore Airlines and Scoot. Group revenue reached a record S$20.52 billion, up 5 per cent, while the two carriers carried 42.4 million passengers, a 7.7 per cent increase from the year before.

The headline profit decline was driven largely by two accounting and investment factors. Singapore Airlines no longer benefited from the S$1.1 billion non-cash gain recognised after the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger in November 2024. At the same time, its share of associated-company results swung into a large loss as it accounted for a full year of Air India's losses rather than only four months in the previous reporting period.

Air India recorded a US$2.8 billion loss for FY2025/26, its largest since Tata Group took control of the carrier in 2022. Singapore Airlines owns 25.1 per cent of the Air India Group after Vistara, its former joint venture with Tata Sons, was merged into Air India. The investment remains central to SIA's wider multi-hub strategy, giving the carrier exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

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The losses underline the scale of Air India's turnaround challenge. The airline is renewing its fleet, refurbishing aircraft interiors, upgrading service standards and trying to rebuild operational reliability after years of under-investment. Those efforts are being tested by supply-chain constraints, limited aircraft availability, airspace restrictions, constraints on services to key Middle East markets and elevated fuel prices.

The Iran war has added another layer of pressure for long-haul operators. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran in late February pushed jet-fuel prices higher and widened the gap between aviation fuel and crude oil costs. Singapore Airlines said the impact was only partly reflected in March because fuel bills are priced with a lag, with the full effect expected to feed through in FY2026/27.

Higher fuel prices are particularly damaging for airlines because fuel is the sector's largest variable cost and is difficult to offset quickly. SIA and Scoot have raised fares across their networks, but those increases do not fully cover the higher price of jet fuel. The group's fuel hedging provided some protection during the year, while average full-year fuel prices were lower than the previous year, but the cost outlook has become more demanding.

Airspace restrictions have also reshaped competitive dynamics on routes linking South Asia, Europe and North America. Air India has been exposed because its network relies heavily on long-haul flights that are sensitive to rerouting, longer flying times and crew-scheduling limits. Foreign carriers including Lufthansa Group, Cathay Pacific, KLM and Swiss have gained room to expand India-linked international services as Air India manages disruption and cost pressure.

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For Singapore Airlines, the underlying operating figures still show resilience. Passenger load factor rose to 87.7 per cent, with traffic growth of 4.7 per cent outpacing capacity expansion of 3.4 per cent. Passenger yields rose 1 per cent, while cargo revenue declined 2.1 per cent to S$2.17 billion as weaker yields offset higher loads.