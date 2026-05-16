Vista Deepens Gulf Software Investment Push Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Vista Equity Partners has opened a new Abu Dhabi office within ADGM, giving the global enterprise software investor a regulated base in one of the region's fastest-growing financial centres as capital flows into technology, private markets and artificial intelligence-linked infrastructure accelerate across the Gulf.

VEPM Middle East Limited has secured full authorisation from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority, allowing the firm to advise on investments and arrange investment deals across the region. The office, based in Al Khatem Tower at ADGM Square on Al Maryah Island, will be led by Vignesh Vijayakumar, licensed director and senior executive officer of the entity.

The move places Vista closer to sovereign wealth funds, family offices, institutional investors and technology companies seeking exposure to enterprise software and data-driven services. It also marks a strategic broadening of Vista's Middle East presence at a time when Abu Dhabi is working to strengthen its position as a global capital hub and digital economy centre.

Founded in 2000 by Robert F. Smith, Vista has built its investment model around enterprise software, private equity and private credit. Its portfolio spans more than 90 companies, with businesses operating across sectors including financial services, insurance, education, cybersecurity, health care, legal services and industrial technology. The combined portfolio generates more than $32 billion in annual revenue and serves hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Smith said enterprise agentic solutions are reshaping how companies operate and compete, adding that businesses embedding intelligence into critical workflows are likely to define the next phase of value creation. His remarks point to Vista's broader conviction that artificial intelligence is no longer a peripheral technology layer but a force changing the economics of software platforms, automation and enterprise productivity. See also EDGE deepens electronics supply push See also EDGE deepens electronics supply push Abu Dhabi's appeal to global investment firms has grown alongside the expansion of ADGM, which has become a key gateway for asset managers seeking regulated access to regional capital. ADGM recorded a 36 per cent rise in assets under management during 2025, while the number of asset and fund managers increased to 171, collectively managing 244 funds. Active licences rose to 12,671, supported by a sharp increase in financial services permissions and business registrations. The financial centre's workforce expanded by more than half during the year, underscoring the scale of corporate migration into Abu Dhabi's financial district. Global investment groups, private capital platforms, banks, digital asset firms and infrastructure investors have either opened offices or expanded operations within ADGM, encouraged by its common law framework, regulatory clarity and proximity to long-term capital pools. Vista's authorisation gives the firm a formal platform to engage with investors and deal counterparties across the region. The licence covers advisory and deal-arranging activities, rather than direct retail distribution, and reflects the regulatory pathway followed by many global private capital managers entering the market. For Abu Dhabi, the arrival of a specialist software investor strengthens efforts to link financial services growth with the emirate's digital economy strategy. The city has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data infrastructure and advanced technology ventures, while government-backed entities have sought to attract global partners that can bring sector expertise as well as capital. The Gulf's technology investment landscape is shifting from broad digital transformation projects towards deeper enterprise software adoption, AI-enabled workflow automation and sector-specific platforms. Banks, energy companies, logistics groups, health care operators and public-sector entities are upgrading legacy systems, creating demand for software providers with scale and operational discipline. See also UAE hardens industrial cyber defences See also UAE hardens industrial cyber defences Vista's portfolio approach is closely watched because it combines software investing with operational support across sales, product development, talent, finance and business systems. That model could appeal to regional companies looking to professionalise technology platforms, expand internationally or prepare for institutional investment. The opening also comes as private credit gains traction in the Gulf, with borrowers and investors seeking alternatives to traditional bank financing. Vista's credit platform has deployed more than $15 billion since inception across enterprise software and technology-enabled businesses, giving it another potential channel to engage with regional investors looking for diversified exposure to private markets.