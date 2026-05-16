UAE Backs India After Oman Ship Strike Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi has condemned an attack on an Indian-flagged cargo vessel off Oman, calling it a terrorist act that threatens international navigation, regional stability and the security of vital maritime corridors.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strike represented a dangerous escalation against commercial shipping at a time when the Gulf of Oman and nearby Strait of Hormuz remain central to global energy flows, food supply chains and wider trade between Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The vessel, identified by maritime and government accounts as the Haji Ali, was attacked off the Omani coast while sailing from Somalia towards Sharjah. The assault triggered a fire on board and the ship later sank. All 14 crew members were rescued by Oman's coast guard, averting loss of life but sharpening concern over the safety of civilian mariners in waters already exposed to heightened military and political tension.

The UAE said it stood in solidarity with India and supported measures to protect vessels, crews and commercial interests. Its statement framed the attack not only as a bilateral security concern for India but as a broader challenge to the rules governing freedom of navigation. The ministry said targeting commercial vessels and obstructing maritime routes violated the principles affirmed in UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The incident has drawn wider attention because of its location. The Gulf of Oman provides access to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most sensitive maritime chokepoints. Tankers carrying crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas use the corridor daily, while container ships and bulk carriers move goods linking Gulf ports with South Asia, East Africa and global markets. Any sustained disruption raises insurance costs, diverts shipping routes and feeds volatility in energy prices.

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India's response has been firm, with New Delhi calling the attack unacceptable and condemning continued threats to commercial shipping and civilian seafarers. Authorities have not publicly identified those behind the strike, leaving open questions over whether the attack was carried out by a state actor, a proxy group or another armed network operating in the area.

The rescue of the crew limited the human toll, but the sinking of the vessel underlined the vulnerability of smaller commercial ships that may lack the defensive systems or naval escort options available to larger strategic cargoes. For shipowners, the episode adds to a risk environment shaped by armed drone threats, missile activity, vessel seizures and the use of maritime routes as leverage in regional disputes.

Oman's role in the response is also significant. Muscat has long positioned itself as a diplomatic actor in Gulf security issues while maintaining working channels across rival capitals. Its coast guard's rescue operation demonstrated the practical importance of regional maritime coordination, even as governments continue to differ over the roots of instability in the waterway.

For the UAE, the condemnation fits within a wider maritime security posture shaped by its reliance on open shipping lanes. Ports including Jebel Ali, Fujairah, Khalifa Port and Sharjah's maritime facilities are central to the country's trade model, logistics industry and energy exports. Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, has particular strategic importance as an oil storage and bunkering hub, making threats near the waterway a direct economic and security concern.

Commercial shipping companies are likely to reassess risk protocols for voyages across the Gulf of Oman, including routing, communication procedures, crew safety measures and insurance coverage. War-risk premiums have become a recurring concern whenever attacks or seizures occur near the Strait of Hormuz, and even isolated incidents can influence freight costs if underwriters judge the threat to be persistent.

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The attack also comes at a delicate moment for India's overseas trade. India depends heavily on Gulf energy supplies and maintains deep commercial links with Oman and the UAE. Sharjah's mention as the vessel's intended destination highlights how closely Gulf logistics networks are tied to shipping operators, crew pools and trading companies across the Arabian Sea.