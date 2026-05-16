Bitcoin Bulls Test Washington Catalyst Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Bitcoin traders are positioning for a possible push towards $90,000 after the CLARITY Act cleared a key Senate committee vote, giving digital asset markets their strongest regulatory signal from Washington this year.

The largest cryptocurrency traded near $80,600 on Friday after briefly testing the $82,000 area, with market participants watching whether legislative momentum in the United States can extend a rally that has already lifted sentiment across tokens and crypto-linked equities. A clean break above the $82,000–$83,000 band is being viewed by short-term traders as the first step towards a faster move into the high-$80,000 range.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, known as the CLARITY Act, advanced through the Senate Banking Committee by a 15-9 vote on Thursday, May 14. The bill seeks to establish a clearer framework for digital assets by defining when tokens fall under securities rules and when they are treated as digital commodities. It would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission a larger role in overseeing spot crypto markets while preserving parts of the Securities and Exchange Commission's authority.

The vote matters to bitcoin because regulatory uncertainty has long been one of the main barriers for larger funds, banks and listed companies considering deeper exposure to digital assets. A clearer market structure could reduce legal risk for exchanges, custodians, brokers and token issuers, though the bill still faces further hurdles before becoming law.

Bitcoin's reaction was measured rather than explosive. Prices moved above $81,000 and briefly approached $82,000 after the vote before easing back, suggesting that traders had partly priced in a favourable committee outcome. Still, the market tone has improved as sellers appear less dominant at current levels and risk appetite has recovered across parts of the crypto complex.

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Crypto-related equities also drew fresh buying after the committee decision. Coinbase gained sharply as investors assessed the potential benefits of clearer trading rules, while several mining and blockchain infrastructure stocks moved higher. The stock-market response underlined how legislative developments are now being treated as material catalysts for the broader digital asset industry, not only for token prices.

The path to $90,000 remains dependent on more than the CLARITY Act. Bitcoin would need sustained spot demand, stronger derivatives positioning and continued inflows from institutional channels. Traders are also watching whether long positions become crowded, as heavy leverage can turn a bullish setup into a sharp liquidation event if prices fail to hold key support zones.

Market structure indicators point to a more constructive backdrop than earlier in the year. Short-term selling pressure has eased, liquidity has improved and the $80,000 area has become an important pivot. A daily close above the latest intraday highs could encourage momentum accounts to add exposure, while a loss of the $79,000–$80,000 region would weaken the immediate breakout case.

The CLARITY Act's progress follows months of negotiation over digital asset oversight, stablecoin-related provisions and the balance of power between regulators. Supporters argue that the bill would give legitimate crypto businesses clearer operating rules, encourage investment and reduce the threat of enforcement-led regulation. Critics say the framework may not go far enough on consumer protection, conflicts of interest and safeguards around politically connected crypto ventures.

Two Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the committee move, but that level of backing does not guarantee passage on the Senate floor. The bill may still require changes to win broader support, particularly from lawmakers demanding tougher ethics provisions and stronger investor protections. It must also be reconciled with other Senate work on digital asset regulation before any final version can move towards enactment.

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For bitcoin, the political calendar now becomes part of the trading map. A swift Senate floor process would strengthen the argument for a regulatory premium in crypto prices, while delays or amendments that dilute the bill could cap enthusiasm. Traders who see $90,000 as the next target are therefore betting not only on technical momentum but also on Washington sustaining its current pace.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network