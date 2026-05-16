Abu Dhabi Property Surge Draws Global Capital Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's property market has entered 2026 with record transaction values, sharply higher foreign investment and growing evidence that global capital is treating the emirate as a long-term real estate and wealth-management base rather than a cyclical Gulf property play.

K Estates, a boutique luxury real estate advisory, said its Abu Dhabi Market Brief for 2026 shows total real estate transactions reaching AED66 billion in the first quarter, up 160.7 per cent year on year. The number of deals rose 96 per cent to 13,518, while residential sales value climbed 228.6 per cent to AED50.97 billion, pointing to a market where demand has moved beyond selective prime buying into a broader institutional and high-net-worth investment cycle.

The figures follow a record 2025 for Abu Dhabi real estate, when the market registered AED142 billion in total transactions across 42,814 deals. That full-year performance marked a 44 per cent rise in transaction value and a 52 per cent increase in activity, with residential sales accounting for AED76 billion. Foreign direct investment into property reached AED8.2 billion last year, with participation from investors representing more than 100 nationalities.

The acceleration in early 2026 suggests that the capital has extended that momentum. Investment by foreign individual buyers jumped 423 per cent in the first quarter to AED8.27 billion, effectively matching the full-year foreign investment recorded in 2025. The breadth of capital has also widened, with buyers from established markets such as the UK, US, Russia, China and France joined by investors from Central Asia and other emerging wealth corridors. See also Dubai transport glitch disrupts daily payments See also Dubai transport glitch disrupts daily payments A shortage of prime and investment-grade stock remains central to the market's strength. Residential supply is growing, but not fast enough to absorb demand from owner-occupiers, international buyers and investors seeking rental income. K Estates estimates residential stock growth at 3.3 per cent this year, while sales, leasing and capital inflows are expanding at a much faster pace. That imbalance has helped support prices in key areas including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem Island and Al Raha Beach. Abu Dhabi's appeal has been strengthened by a combination of regulatory clarity, long-term residency options, low taxation, infrastructure spending and the emirate's growing role as a financial hub. The market is no longer being shaped solely by domestic demand or regional buyers. Large international financial institutions are now setting up or expanding operations in Abu Dhabi Global Market, reinforcing the link between wealth management, corporate relocation and property demand. During the past month, financial institutions managing about $4.4 trillion in assets announced plans to establish a presence in ADGM. The financial centre ended 2025 with more than 12,000 active licences, a 36 per cent increase in assets under management and 171 asset and fund managers overseeing 244 funds. Global firms including Capital Group and Man Group have announced Abu Dhabi plans, while other asset managers, hedge funds and private capital platforms are building teams in the emirate. The arrival of global finance firms has direct implications for housing. Senior executives, investment professionals, family offices and advisory teams require high-quality residential stock close to business districts, schools, cultural districts and airports. That has increased demand for branded residences, waterfront apartments, villas and serviced homes, especially in communities with limited new supply. See also Dubai steadies hedge fund hub See also Dubai steadies hedge fund hub Luxury property remains the most visible segment of the market, but the 2026 figures show that Abu Dhabi's growth is not confined to trophy assets. Off-plan sales, completed homes, mortgage-backed purchases and investment-zone transactions have all contributed to the expansion. Developers are responding with new launches, yet delivery timelines mean the supply response will lag buyer demand.