Airport Ride Curbs Test Mexico's Cup Welcome Arabian Post

Authorities have stepped up action against app-based services such as Uber and DiDi in federal airport zones, reviving a long-running clash between digital platforms, airport taxi operators and transport regulators. The dispute is most visible at Mexico City International Airport, where enforcement operations and taxi protests have disrupted access roads and raised concerns over how arriving fans will move between terminals, hotels, fan zones and stadiums during the tournament.

Mexico is due to host 13 matches across Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey as part of the 48-team World Cup staged jointly with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The opening match will be played in Mexico City, making the capital the first major test of the country's transport readiness. Airports in all three host cities are expected to face heavier pressure as supporters, officials, media crews and sponsors move across North America during the 39-day event.

The core problem is a regulatory gap. Airport transport zones are treated as federal areas, where only authorised operators with specific permits are allowed to pick up passengers. Traditional taxi groups argue that ride-hailing drivers have been operating without the same concessions, insurance obligations and fees that licensed airport taxis must carry. Ride-hailing companies counter that passengers should be allowed to choose app-based transport and point to court protections that they say prevent arbitrary detention or penalties against drivers.

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That legal ambiguity has produced uneven enforcement. Drivers have been warned, stopped or fined at airport premises, while some travellers have been forced to walk beyond terminal areas to meet app-based cars. Reports of fines running into thousands of pesos have made some drivers reluctant to accept airport trips, particularly at Mexico City's Benito Juárez airport, one of Latin America's busiest gateways. For visitors unfamiliar with the city, any requirement to leave terminals to find a ride could create safety, language and congestion problems.

The confrontation intensified after taxi drivers blocked access to Mexico City's airport in March, accusing the authorities of allowing unfair competition. The protests forced some passengers to abandon vehicles and reach terminals on foot. Security personnel and National Guard officers were then deployed as authorities moved to enforce restrictions on app-based pick-ups inside the airport perimeter. Similar tensions have surfaced around other airports, though the scale and visibility of the Mexico City dispute make it the main focus for World Cup planners.

Government officials have tried to balance competing pressures. On one side are taxi concession holders, who have long operated under airport-specific licences and want enforcement of existing rules. On the other are millions of local users and foreign visitors accustomed to booking rides through mobile apps. The administration also faces the reputational risk of transport confusion during the world's most watched sporting event, when Mexico hopes to project efficiency, safety and hospitality.

Uber has been seeking agreements that would allow airport access before, during and after the World Cup. Any deal would likely need to address permits, designated pick-up areas, tax obligations, insurance coverage and coordination with airport operators. DiDi and other app-based services face similar uncertainty, though Uber has drawn most attention because of its large user base and legal challenges.