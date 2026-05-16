Etihad Widens Central Asia Access Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, opening eight destinations across Uzbekistan to its global passengers and giving travellers from Tashkent access to Abu Dhabi through a single-ticket arrangement.

The agreement takes effect from 15 May 2026 and is designed to connect Etihad's international network with Uzbekistan Airways' domestic reach through Tashkent, the largest city in Central Asia. Bookings are being made available through both carriers, with Etihad's Abu Dhabi-Tashkent service scheduled to begin in August.

Under the arrangement, Etihad passengers will be able to travel beyond Tashkent to key Uzbek cities on Uzbekistan Airways-operated services, while Uzbekistan Airways customers will gain access to Etihad's daily Abu Dhabi service and onward connections through Zayed International Airport. The partnership strengthens air links between the UAE and Uzbekistan at a time when Central Asia is drawing greater attention from Gulf carriers, tourism operators and investors.

Etihad's planned schedule places flight EY830 from Abu Dhabi to Tashkent on an Airbus A320, departing at 21:10 and arriving at 01:35 the following day. The return flight, EY831, is scheduled to leave Tashkent at 03:50 and reach Abu Dhabi at 06:35. The timing is intended to support onward connections from Abu Dhabi to markets across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and North America. The agreement follows earlier discussions between aviation authorities and airline executives on restoring a direct air link between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent. The route had been under consideration for launch earlier in 2026 before the mid-August schedule was finalised. Codeshare and interline arrangements were also part of those talks, with the stated objective of simplifying ticketing, baggage handling and transfer processes for passengers using both networks. See also M42 widens kidney care through AI See also M42 widens kidney care through AI Etihad Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said Uzbekistan had become“one of the most exciting markets” in the airline's network, adding that the agreement gives passengers access to eight Uzbek cities on a single ticket while supporting direct service to Abu Dhabi. Uzbekistan Airways Deputy Chairman for Commerce and Tourism Shukhrat Yadgarov described the partnership as a strategic step in the expansion of the carrier's international network and said it would complement its daily Tashkent-Dubai operations. The deal also reflects Etihad's broader network strategy. The Abu Dhabi carrier has been expanding through direct routes, codeshares and interline partnerships as it seeks to lift inbound traffic to the UAE capital and widen its reach without relying only on its own aircraft. With Uzbekistan Airways added, Etihad's partner network now spans 46 codeshare partners and more than 130 interline partners, giving passengers through-fare access to more than 350 destinations worldwide. For Uzbekistan Airways, the partnership adds Abu Dhabi as a new gateway while reinforcing Tashkent's position as a regional hub. The airline already works with a range of international carriers through codeshare and interline arrangements, using those partnerships to expand passenger access beyond its own route map. Its domestic network is especially important for travellers seeking links to historic Silk Road cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, as well as regional commercial centres. Tourism is a central factor behind the agreement. Uzbekistan has been working to increase international arrivals by promoting heritage tourism, easier access and new air links. Visitor numbers have been rising sharply, helped by stronger demand from neighbouring countries and growing interest from long-haul leisure markets. The UAE connection adds a high-spending outbound market and a global transit hub to Uzbekistan's tourism push. See also Mubadala backs renewables software growth See also Mubadala backs renewables software growth Business travel is also likely to benefit. Uzbekistan, the most populous country in Central Asia with more than 38 million people, has been pursuing economic reforms and foreign investment in sectors including logistics, mining, energy, manufacturing, digital infrastructure and tourism. The country's position between China, Russia, South Asia and the Middle East gives it strategic value for trade routes, though limited direct air access has often constrained business mobility.