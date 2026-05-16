Moscow Ruling Intensifies Euroclear Asset Fight Arabian Post

Russia's central bank filed the case in December 2025, seeking compensation for assets and proceeds it says it has been unable to manage, transfer or dispose of because of European sanctions. The claim was valued at roughly 18.17 trillion roubles, equivalent to about €200 billion at the time of filing, and was heard behind closed doors. Lawyers involved in the proceedings said the Moscow court backed the central bank's damages claim, while Euroclear's representatives argued that the clearing house had not received a fair trial and that it was complying with binding European Union sanctions.

Euroclear sits at the centre of one of the most complex financial disputes arising from the war in Ukraine. The Belgium-based securities depository holds the largest share of Russia's immobilised sovereign assets in Europe, including cash balances and proceeds from maturing securities. By the end of March 2026, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet stood at €237 billion, of which €200 billion related to sanctioned Russian assets, reflecting the accumulation of blocked coupon payments and redemptions.

Moscow's legal strategy has two tracks. Alongside the domestic damages claim against Euroclear, Russia's central bank has challenged the EU's indefinite freeze before the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg. It argues that the freeze violates property rights, access to justice and sovereign immunity, and that the December 2025 decision to keep the assets immobilised was adopted through a flawed process. EU authorities maintain that the measures are lawful sanctions linked to Russia's war against Ukraine and that the assets should remain blocked until Russia ends the conflict and pays for reconstruction.

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The judgment lands as European capitals continue to debate how far they can go in using immobilised Russian assets to support Ukraine without breaching international law or destabilising confidence in European financial infrastructure. The EU has already moved to use income generated by the frozen assets for Ukraine-related support, while stopping short of outright confiscation of the principal. A wider plan to structure a large loan for Ukraine around the immobilised assets has faced resistance from Belgium, where Euroclear is based, because of concerns over legal exposure and potential retaliation.

For Euroclear, the Russian ruling adds to a growing legal burden. The company has faced numerous claims in Russia connected to sanctions and blocked securities. Its position remains that it is following applicable EU law, with no discretion to release assets or payments covered by sanctions. The clearing house has also set aside buffers against legal and operational risks tied to the war, while continuing to manage the reinvestment of cash balances in low-risk instruments.

The financial stakes are unusually large. Frozen Russian sovereign assets across the EU and G7 jurisdictions are estimated in the hundreds of billions of euros, with the majority held in Europe. Euroclear has generated substantial interest income from reinvesting cash balances linked to blocked Russian assets, though the flow has declined as interest rates have fallen. Part of the windfall has been redirected to Ukraine under EU mechanisms, while Belgium has collected tax on some of the income.

Enforcement of the Moscow ruling is likely to be difficult beyond Russia's jurisdiction. Euroclear has no obvious path to paying the award without violating EU sanctions, and any attempt by Russian authorities to seize Euroclear-linked assets or enforce the judgment abroad would probably trigger fresh litigation. The ruling nevertheless strengthens Moscow's legal and political messaging that Western use of Russian reserves amounts to unlawful appropriation.