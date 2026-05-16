Kazakhstan Sets Classroom AI Deadline Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Kazakhstan has ordered artificial intelligence to be introduced across all secondary schools by 2029, setting a tight first deadline for the government to design a pilot project within 17 days as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pushes education reform deeper into the country's digital transformation agenda.

Tokayev signed the decree on May 12, directing the government to prepare concrete proposals by June 1 for an initial pilot in secondary education. The wider national plan, covering 2026 to 2029, must be approved by July 1 and is expected to define how AI tools will be used in classrooms, how teachers will be trained, how school infrastructure will be upgraded and how pupils' personal data will be protected.

The decree places Kazakhstan among a small group of states moving from experimental classroom technology projects to a nationwide AI mandate for school education. The policy is framed as part of a broader effort to strengthen human capital, narrow learning gaps and prepare students for a labour market increasingly shaped by automation, data science and machine-assisted decision-making.

Schools selected for the pilot are expected to receive technical equipment, including stable high-speed internet access, by August 1. By September 1, authorities are due to approve official standards governing the use of AI in secondary education. A separate professional development plan for teachers is also expected by the same date, with the government stressing that AI should act as an additional educational tool rather than replace teachers' professional role.

The initiative is likely to involve personalised learning systems, AI-supported assessment, digital content aligned with national curriculum standards and tools to help teachers identify gaps in pupils' understanding. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that content generated or delivered through AI complies with state education requirements, a signal that the government is aware of the risks of inaccurate material, bias and overreliance on automated platforms.

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A central feature of the plan is the attempt to reduce disparities between urban and rural schools. Kazakhstan's education system has long faced uneven access to high-quality teachers, broadband connectivity and modern learning resources, particularly outside major cities such as Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. AI systems could help standardise access to tutoring, language learning and adaptive exercises, but only if the infrastructure gap is addressed before large-scale deployment.

Regional administrations in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and the country's regions have been instructed to prepare local implementation plans by August 1. These plans must be synchronised with the national roadmap and include organisational measures for both the pilot and the wider rollout. Oversight of the decree has been assigned to the Presidential Administration, underlining the political importance attached to the programme.

The government is also expected to draw on recommendations from Kai-Fu Lee, the AI investor, author and former technology executive who serves on Kazakhstan's Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence. His involvement adds an international advisory element to the project at a time when governments are competing to build domestic AI capacity while managing risks around privacy, misinformation and job disruption.

Kazakhstan has been positioning itself as a Central Asian technology hub, with Astana promoting digital government services, AI development, start-up ecosystems and cross-border technology partnerships. The school decree follows that trajectory by moving AI policy beyond industry and public administration into compulsory education, where the impact will be broader and more politically sensitive.

Implementation will be challenging. Teachers will need training not only in how to use AI tools but also in how to question their outputs, protect pupils' data and prevent automated systems from weakening basic learning skills. Schools will need clear guidance on acceptable classroom use, academic honesty, assessment integrity and the balance between machine support and human instruction.

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