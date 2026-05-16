Seoul Stocks Ride AI Chip Wave Arabian Post

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index touched 8,001.40 in early trade at about 9.15am, extending a rally that has accelerated since early May as investors crowded into semiconductor, memory-chip and data-centre supply chain stocks. The move marked another symbolic milestone for a market that only passed 7,000 seven trading sessions earlier, reflecting the speed with which capital has moved into companies expected to benefit from the AI infrastructure boom.

Traders at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul marked the 8,000-point breakthrough with a ceremony, underscoring the psychological importance of the level for domestic investors. Yet the celebration was tempered by sharp volatility later in the session, as profit-taking and foreign selling hit several of the same technology and auto counters that had led the advance.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix remain at the centre of the rally. The two chipmakers have benefited from global demand for high-bandwidth memory, advanced storage and server components used in artificial intelligence training and inference. SK Hynix has strengthened its position in high-bandwidth memory supplied to leading AI chip platforms, while Samsung has drawn renewed investor attention as it pushes to close the gap in next-generation memory products and expand foundry capacity.

The broader appeal of South Korean equities has also been reinforced by expectations that the country's corporate governance reforms will improve shareholder returns. Measures aimed at narrowing the long-standing valuation discount on local shares, including stronger pressure for dividends, buybacks and more transparent capital allocation, have encouraged investors to look beyond chipmakers into financials, industrials and holding companies.

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Market participants said the scale of the advance has created a difficult balance for policymakers and investors. Strong earnings momentum and the AI investment cycle provide support for valuations, but the pace of gains has left the Kospi vulnerable to sudden reversals whenever global technology sentiment weakens. Concerns over crowded positioning, high expectations for AI-related revenue and the concentration of gains in a small group of heavyweight stocks have grown more visible as the index moved through successive records.

The Kospi's rise has unfolded against a favourable global backdrop. Wall Street's major indices advanced overnight, led by technology shares, while investor confidence was helped by signs of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing. South Korea's export-driven economy remains closely tied to global electronics demand, making its equity market highly sensitive to sentiment around chips, cloud computing, smartphones and consumer electronics.

Foreign flows have played a decisive role. Overseas investors have treated Seoul as a liquid way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure without relying solely on US-listed software and chip-design companies. That has lifted trading volumes and strengthened the won at times, although the currency remains exposed to shifts in US interest-rate expectations and geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Domestic retail investors have also returned to the market in force. The rapid climb has revived comparisons with earlier speculative cycles, but the current rally is more closely tied to corporate earnings upgrades in semiconductors and technology hardware. Brokerages have raised target prices for key chip stocks, citing memory pricing, AI server demand and stronger capital expenditure by global technology companies.

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Still, risks are building. A sharp fall after the 8,000-point breach showed how quickly sentiment can turn when valuations look stretched. Heavy foreign selling, particularly in technology and auto shares, pointed to caution after months of gains. Analysts have warned that any slowdown in AI spending, weaker guidance from major US technology firms or delays in high-bandwidth memory certification could trigger further volatility.