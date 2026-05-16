Floci Gains Ground After Localstack Shift Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Floci has crossed 10,000 GitHub stars as software teams look for a free, no-account alternative to LocalStack for local AWS emulation after a licensing and distribution change disrupted established development workflows.

The milestone, reached on May 15, 2026, marks a sharp rise for the MIT-licensed project, which presents itself as a drop-in replacement for LocalStack's former community edition. The shift has drawn attention from developers running automated tests, integration suites and CI/CD pipelines that depend on simulated cloud services rather than live AWS environments.

LocalStack had long been a standard tool for developers building and testing applications against AWS services such as S3, Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS and SNS without connecting to the cloud. Its community edition allowed teams to run local emulation with minimal setup, often through Docker images embedded in development and pipeline scripts. That model changed on March 23, 2026, when LocalStack moved towards a unified image requiring user authentication through an account and token, while older community builds remained available only through pinned versions without ongoing security or feature updates.

Floci has moved into that gap by offering an open-source emulator that requires no sign-up, no authentication token and no commercial tier for core functionality. Its repository says the project runs on port 4566, matching LocalStack's default endpoint, allowing many teams to migrate by changing the Docker image rather than rewriting application code. That positioning has helped it attract users who want predictable local testing without adding credentials to build systems.

The project claims support for 45 AWS services, including Lambda, S3, DynamoDB, EventBridge, Step Functions, KMS, Cognito, RDS, ElastiCache, ECS, EC2 and EKS. It also highlights support for API Gateway v2, WebSocket APIs, Route 53, Textract and Bedrock Runtime stubs. While full compatibility across complex AWS behaviours remains difficult for any emulator, Floci's broader message is that developers should be able to test common cloud workflows locally without encountering feature gates.

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Performance has become a central part of the project's appeal. Floci is built with Quarkus Native and compiled through GraalVM, with published benchmarks claiming startup in about 24 milliseconds and an idle memory footprint of roughly 13 MiB. LocalStack's own ecosystem remains deeper and more mature, but Floci's leaner profile matters in CI environments where short-lived containers may be launched hundreds or thousands of times a day.

The March transition also exposed a wider debate over the economics of open-source infrastructure tooling. LocalStack's leadership has argued that maintaining accurate, secure and production-grade cloud emulation requires a sustainable distribution model, especially as its platform expands beyond a containerised AWS emulator into cloud development services, collaboration tools and enterprise features. The company continues to offer free options for eligible individual, student, hobbyist and open-source users, while commercial usage falls under paid plans.

For development teams, the practical issue is less ideological than operational. Build pipelines that pulled the latest LocalStack image without pinning a version faced the need to introduce authentication tokens or revise their setup. Teams that pinned older images avoided breakage but accepted the trade-off of no forward security or product updates for the former community line. Floci's promise is to preserve the earlier frictionless workflow while using a permissive MIT licence that allows forking, embedding and extension.

The Quarkus community has already reflected the tension. A March 23 issue proposed evaluating Floci as an alternative AWS emulator provider for Dev Services, citing LocalStack's authentication requirement as a conflict with zero-configuration development. The proposal was closed without being adopted, but the discussion showed how changes in a widely used developer dependency can ripple through frameworks, test libraries and platform teams.

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