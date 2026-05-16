UAE Fast-Tracks Hormuz Bypass Pipeline Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi has moved to accelerate a strategic crude oil pipeline expansion that would sharply increase exports through Fujairah, as confrontation between the United States and Iran intensifies pressure on the Strait of Hormuz and exposes the vulnerability of Gulf energy routes.

The project is designed to double the country's capacity to ship crude from the Gulf of Oman coast by 2027, reducing dependence on the narrow maritime passage that has long served as the principal exit route for oil produced in the Gulf. The planned West-East pipeline expansion will supplement the existing Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which carries crude from Habshan in Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, outside the Strait.

The decision places energy security at the centre of the United Arab Emirates' response to a conflict that has unsettled oil markets, shipping insurers, refiners and importers. The Strait of Hormuz handled nearly 20 million barrels a day of crude and petroleum liquids in 2025, making it the world's most important oil chokepoint. Flows through the waterway fell sharply in the first quarter of 2026 as disruption risk rose, underlining the commercial impact of any interruption.

Fujairah has become the focal point of the country's contingency strategy. Located on the Gulf of Oman, the port allows crude to be loaded without entering the Strait and already serves as one of the world's major storage and bunkering centres. Its role is now expanding from an operational outlet into a strategic shield for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's export programme. The existing Habshan-Fujairah system, commissioned in 2012, can move up to about 1.8 million barrels a day. The new 48-inch pipeline route is expected to add roughly 1.5 million barrels a day, taking combined pipeline capacity to around 3.3 million barrels a day. With storage and terminal upgrades, Fujairah's crude export handling capability could approach 4 million barrels a day, depending on loading schedules and market conditions. See also Masdar deepens Montenegro clean energy push See also Masdar deepens Montenegro clean energy push The timing is significant. The UAE has been pushing to raise production capacity to 5 million barrels a day, while also seeking greater flexibility over output strategy after announcing its withdrawal from the OPEC and OPEC+ frameworks effective 1 May. That shift gives Abu Dhabi wider room to align investment, production and exports with its own long-term energy policy, though market conditions and infrastructure constraints will still shape how quickly additional barrels reach buyers. The pipeline move also carries a broader geopolitical message. Gulf producers have lived for decades with the risk that military confrontation involving Iran could endanger commercial navigation through Hormuz. The UAE's choice to invest further in an overland bypass reflects a view that maritime risk is no longer a theoretical concern but a recurring strategic variable. For Asian importers, the expansion could offer partial reassurance. China, Japan, South Korea and other large buyers depend heavily on Gulf crude, while India has deepened energy links with the UAE, including crude supply and storage arrangements. A stronger Fujairah route would not eliminate market shocks from a Hormuz crisis, but it could give buyers more confidence that at least part of UAE supply can continue moving even under severe regional stress. Limits remain clear. The pipeline network carries crude, not every category of refined product or liquefied gas, leaving other export streams exposed to maritime disruption. Fujairah itself is also not immune to security risk, and any major attack on port, storage or loading infrastructure would still reverberate through global markets. Insurance costs, tanker availability and naval protection arrangements will continue to influence shipment patterns. See also UAE sets pace for autonomous governance See also UAE sets pace for autonomous governance Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline to the Red Sea and the UAE's Fujairah corridor are the two most important alternatives to Hormuz for Gulf crude. Together, they provide meaningful but incomplete protection. Even after the UAE expansion, regional bypass capacity would fall short of the volumes that normally move through the Strait, leaving global prices sensitive to military escalation, shipping delays and diplomatic breakdowns. Also published on Medium.