Trump Weighs Hard Choices Over Iran Arabian Post

Senior aides have drawn up plans that would allow Washington to resume attacks if Trump concludes that negotiations have failed. The preparations do not mean a strike order has been issued, but they underline the pressure building inside the White House after weeks of disrupted shipping, oil market strain and inconclusive diplomacy with Tehran.

Trump returned from China with the Iran crisis at the centre of his foreign policy agenda. During talks in Beijing, he said President Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened. He also said China could play a role in pressing Tehran, although Beijing has avoided committing itself to a direct pressure campaign and has continued to call for de-escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most sensitive energy chokepoints. Nearly 15 million barrels a day of crude moved through the waterway in 2025, roughly a third of global crude trade, with Asia receiving the bulk of those exports. Any prolonged obstruction carries immediate consequences for fuel prices, shipping insurance, inflation expectations and the energy security plans of major importers.

Trump has framed the standoff as both a security crisis and a test of US leverage. His public position has hardened around three demands: reopening the waterway, restricting Iran's nuclear activity, and preventing Tehran from using maritime pressure to extract political or financial concessions. At the same time, he has left open the possibility of a deal if Iran accepts a long-term suspension of sensitive nuclear work under verifiable conditions.

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Iran has rejected demands that it abandon its nuclear programme outright, insisting that its activities are peaceful and that sanctions relief must form part of any settlement. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has argued that contradictory US messages have damaged trust, while Tehran has signalled it is prepared for both diplomacy and military escalation. That dual posture has complicated mediation efforts by Oman and other regional actors.

The immediate diplomatic focus is on a compromise that would allow shipping to move through Hormuz without appearing to hand either side a defeat. Oman has been drawn deeper into the dispute because the strait runs between Oman and Iran, and Tehran has claimed a role in regulating passage. Proposals involving inspection mechanisms, phased reopening and guarantees against attacks on commercial vessels have been discussed, but none has yet produced a clear breakthrough.

European governments have backed freedom of navigation while urging restraint, wary that a renewed US bombing campaign could widen the war and trigger retaliatory strikes across the Gulf. Israel, already a central player in the confrontation with Iran, remains closely aligned with Washington's aim of preventing Tehran from rebuilding military and nuclear capabilities. Gulf states, meanwhile, are trying to protect energy infrastructure while avoiding a direct clash that could expose ports, pipelines and desalination facilities to attack.

Energy producers have begun adjusting to a longer crisis. The UAE is accelerating plans to expand crude export routes through Fujairah, outside Hormuz, in a move that would reduce dependence on the contested waterway. The project highlights a broader regional shift: governments are treating maritime vulnerability not as a temporary disruption, but as a strategic risk that must be engineered around.

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For Trump, the decision carries political weight at home. A successful reopening of the strait could be presented as proof that military pressure and diplomacy can be combined to force concessions. A failed strike campaign, however, could expose the administration to criticism that it deepened a conflict without securing either energy stability or nuclear limits.