Copper Bulls Crowd Into Record Rally Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Money managers have lifted bullish copper wagers to their highest level in five months, reinforcing a powerful rally that has pushed New York futures to record territory and sharpened debate over whether the market is pricing a durable supply squeeze or a crowded speculative trade.

Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their net-long position in Comex copper by 16 per cent to 73,523 contracts in the week ended May 12, the strongest reading in 20 weeks. The build-up came before the most-active July contract climbed to fresh highs above $6.60 a pound, extending a year marked by volatile swings, tight physical markets and renewed investor appetite for metals linked to electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure and grid expansion.

Copper's advance has been powered by a convergence of factors. Demand expectations have strengthened as power-hungry data centres, transmission upgrades, electric vehicles and renewable energy projects increase long-term consumption forecasts. At the same time, supply risks have widened, with mine disruptions, ageing ore bodies, permitting delays and slower-than-expected production restarts keeping attention on the fragility of the pipeline.

The United States market has become a central point of the rally. Comex prices have traded at a marked premium to London benchmarks, encouraging shipments into the US and drawing inventories toward the exchange. The arbitrage reflects expectations around possible tariff action, as traders, fabricators and consumers seek to secure material before any policy shift that could raise import costs. That has made New York pricing unusually influential in global copper flows. The rally has also been supported by concerns over processing bottlenecks. Sulphuric acid, a key input for copper extraction and refining, has become more expensive amid shipping disruptions and tighter availability. Producers already facing lower ore grades and higher energy costs are contending with a more difficult operating environment, adding to fears that refined supply may struggle to match demand growth. See also Abu Dhabi widens rental housing push See also Abu Dhabi widens rental housing push China remains the decisive variable. Signs of firmer industrial activity and restocking have helped stabilise sentiment, though the recovery remains uneven. The country is the world's largest copper consumer, and even modest changes in construction, manufacturing and power-sector demand can move global balances. Traders are watching whether stimulus measures translate into sustained metal consumption or merely support short bursts of buying. The speculative turn has divided market participants. Bulls argue that copper is entering a structural deficit as the energy transition and digital infrastructure collide with years of underinvestment in mining. They point to long development timelines for new projects, rising capital costs and political risks in major producing countries. Bears counter that prices have moved too far ahead of near-term fundamentals, especially if high prices curb demand, attract scrap supply or trigger policy intervention. Mining companies have benefited from the surge, but the industry faces pressure to deliver output growth without cost overruns. Freeport-McMoRan, BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Southern Copper remain among the key players watched by investors, alongside state-linked producers in Latin America and China's smelting sector. Chile and Peru continue to anchor mine supply, while Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia are important to marginal growth. The price spike has broader economic implications. Copper is embedded in power cables, motors, industrial machinery, housing, defence systems and consumer electronics, making it a barometer of industrial activity and a potential source of inflationary pressure. Higher prices can lift revenues for producers and exporting economies, but they raise costs for manufacturers and utilities already navigating elevated financing and logistics expenses. See also Space42 lifts satellite phone ambitions See also Space42 lifts satellite phone ambitions Policy risk has added another layer to the trade. Washington's approach to critical minerals, tariffs and domestic supply chains has encouraged companies to reassess procurement strategies. Stockpiling in anticipation of policy change can tighten available material in one market while distorting signals elsewhere, producing abrupt swings in premiums between exchanges. For now, momentum remains with the bulls. Rising open interest and heavier trading volumes indicate deeper participation rather than a thin move. Yet crowded positioning can also magnify reversals if macroeconomic data weaken, the US dollar strengthens, China disappoints, or tariff expectations shift. Copper's role as both an industrial input and an investment vehicle means the same factors that attracted fast money can accelerate exits when sentiment turns.