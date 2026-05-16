Commerce Ministry To Set Up Integrated Hub In Mumbai To Cut Costs, Boost Efficiency

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday unveiled plans to consolidate all arms and offices of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai into a single, integrated facility, in a move aimed at reducing administrative costs, improving efficiency, and making government more accessible to businesses and citizens.

Currently, the Ministry operates 20 offices across 12 different organisations spread across various locations in Mumbai, occupying lakhs of square feet of premium real estate worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Under the proposed plan, these offices will be brought together at a single, integrated hub wherever feasible, equipped with high-quality audio-visual infrastructure to connect stakeholders with 46 organisations under the Ministry.

Bodies without a dedicated physical presence in Mumbai, such as the Spices Board, will also be made accessible through the centralised system.

Dedicated personnel will be stationed at the hub to address any stakeholder requirement, reducing the need for citizens and businesses to navigate multiple offices across the city.

The consolidation is expected to bring down administrative costs, improve overall productivity, and eliminate unnecessary travel for both the public and government officials - with the Minister highlighting the environmental benefits of reduced energy consumption and fuel use as an added dividend of green governance.

The Minister announced that India's export promotion missions will operate directly out of the integrated hub, embedding trade facilitation at the heart of the facility. The structural consolidation is designed to support India's export targets of USD 1 trillion for the current year and USD 2 trillion by 2030.

(KNN Bureau)