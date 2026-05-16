Govt Unveils India's First SME Semiconductor Facility In Rajasthan

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the semiconductor ATMP/OSAT facility of Sahasra Semiconductors - India's first small and medium enterprise (SME) to commence commercial production of semiconductor chips, along with the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) developed by ELCINA.

India's First SME Semiconductor Plant

According to a government press release, the Sahasra Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. facility, developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), has been set up with an investment of over Rs 150 crore.

The 57,000 sq. ft. unit is equipped with Class 10K and 100K cleanrooms for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging operations.

The plant currently packages memory chips for Micro SD and flash storage, along with LED driver ICs, eSIMs, and RFID products, with an annual packaging capacity of 60 million semiconductor units.

It has plans to scale up to 400–600 million units annually over the next two to three years. Notably, over 60 per cent of current production is already being exported to markets including the United States, Germany, France, Eastern Europe, China, and Nepal.

The facility is also moving towards in-house product research and development, including LED driver chips, and will support youth training in semiconductor packaging and high-tech manufacturing in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India and technical institutes.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

The press release noted that the cluster, spread across 50.3 acres in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, has been developed at a total project cost of Rs 46.09 crore, with the government providing direct support of Rs 20.24 crore under the EMC scheme.

It was established by ELCINA Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Pvt. Ltd., a joint initiative of MSME industry players under the ELCINA banner.

The cluster is equipped with uninterrupted power and water supply, internal roads, centralised administrative facilities, testing and training centres, and a dedicated Skill Development Centre with smart classrooms and laboratories.

Strategically located near the Delhi NCR with strong road, rail, and air connectivity, it is positioned to emerge as a significant hub for electronics component manufacturing.

The cluster has attracted planned investments of over Rs 1,200 crore from 20 companies active across semiconductor packaging, electronic components, air conditioners, RFID technologies, EV parts, and industrial electronics.

As many as 11 companies are already operational with cumulative investments exceeding Rs 900 crore, generating employment for over 2,700 persons. Major operational units include Aisan Fiem Industries, E-Pack Durable, Sahasra Semiconductors, Varada Green Energy, and Duggar Power Products, among others.

(KNN Bureau)