Excellence Across Streams: CS Academy Records Exceptional Grade 12 Board Performance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India The students of CS Academy have once again showcased academic excellence with an outstanding performance in the Grade 12 Board Examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The results reflect the school's strong academic foundation, student-centric learning environment, and continued emphasis on conceptual understanding and holistic development.

CS Academy Achieves Exceptional Grade 12 Board Results



The school recorded an impressive overall average of 85.5%, with students across both Science and Commerce streams delivering commendable results. This year's performance was marked by a significant number of centums across subjects, demonstrating both academic consistency and subject mastery.



Raghav emerged as the school topper in the Commerce stream with an exceptional score of 493/500. In the Science stream, Vikram S secured 485/500, while Prahadeeshwaran followed closely with 484/500.



Subject-wise achievements were equally remarkable. Mathematics recorded 2 centums, while Chemistry, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, and Food, Nutrition C Dietetics each saw students achieve perfect scores. Data Science stood out as a major highlight this year, with 19 students securing centums in the subject, reflecting growing student proficiency in emerging and technology-oriented domains.



Speaking on the achievement, the school leadership expressed pride in the students' commitment and perseverance throughout the academic year. Ms. Smitha Baburaj, Principal – CBSE, shared,“These results reflect the discipline, determination, and consistent effort demonstrated by our students throughout the year. It is encouraging to see students excel across streams and subjects while maintaining a genuine enthusiasm for learning. We are proud of every student who has contributed to this achievement.”



The management also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the teaching faculty and parents in shaping the students' success.“Academic excellence is always the outcome of a strong collaborative ecosystem. The dedication shown by our teachers, the trust extended by parents, and the resilience displayed by our students have collectively made this accomplishment possible,” the leadership noted.



Reflecting on his achievement, Commerce topper Raghav expressed gratitude to his teachers and school for their constant support and encouragement throughout his academic journey. He credited the school's positive learning environment and consistent guidance for helping him stay motivated, disciplined, and focused on excellence.



At CS Academy, the focus continues to remain on creating future-ready learners through a balanced approach that integrates academic rigor, innovation, and holistic development. The Grade 12 Board Examination results for 2025–26 stand as yet another milestone in the institution's journey of nurturing excellence and lifelong learning.



To know more about CS Academy, visit: .