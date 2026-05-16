Turkey Issues 20,000 Work Visas For Afghans In Livestock Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The government of Turkey has issued work visas for 20,000 Afghan citizens in the livestock sector, while also working to address the issue of irregular migration of Afghans, media reports said.

According to the reports, Sadun Aydinlidz, Chargé d'Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, raised the issue during a meeting on Wednesday with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Turkey, humanitarian assistance, and Afghanistan's role in regional connectivity.

According to an official statement, Aydinlidz said that Afghanistan holds special importance for the Turkish government.

He added:“In addition to government assistance, several Turkish NGOs and institutions are also active in providing aid to those in need and implementing development programs in Afghanistan.”

The Turkish envoy stated that Ankara supports a stable and self-reliant Afghanistan and believes the country has an important role in regional connectivity.

He added:“The Turkish government supports dialogue to address Afghanistan's challenges and continues its efforts in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir thanked Turkey for its assistance and cooperation in various sectors, saying that relations between Kabul and Ankara have always been based on mutual respect and cooperation.

He also emphasized that Afghanistan now enjoys full security and stability, creating greater opportunities for the country to become an important part of regional connectivity.