China Criticises US Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China's United Nations (UN) ambassador has criticised a proposed US-Bahraini resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, saying its content and timing were inappropriate and that passing it would be unhelpful.

Reuters reported that the Chinese envoy made the comments on Friday.

The draft resolution calls on Iran to halt attacks and mining activities in the strait. However, diplomats have said it is likely to face vetoes from Russia and China if it goes to a vote.

The UN-focused news portal Pass Blue posted a short clip of an impromptu interview with China's US envoy Fu Cong. When asked about the resolution, he said:“We don't think the content is right, and the timing is not right. What we need is to urge both sides to engage in serious and good-faith negotiations that can resolve the issue. So passing a resolution at this stage, we don't think is going to be helpful.”

Fu added that if it were up to China, as the current president of the 15-member UN Security Council, the resolution would not be put to a vote.

sa