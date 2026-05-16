Rice, Sugar, Gold Prices Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The price of gold, sugar and Indian rice declined, while diesel and petrol prices increased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zamari Safi, head of the Food Traders Union in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that compared to seven days ago, the wholesale price of a 24-kg bag of Indian rice fell from 2,600afs to 2,500afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar dropped from 3,400afs to 3,300afs due to increased imports.

He said prices of other essential food items remained stable, including a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour at 1,550afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil at 1,850afs, one kilogram of African black tea at 380afs and one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Safi noted that retail prices are slightly higher than wholesale prices in some cases, while in others the gap is more noticeable.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahan-i-Bagh market, said the retail price of a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour stood at 1,600afs, a 24-kg bag of Indian rice at 2,550afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 3,350afs.

He added that a 16-litre bottle of cooking oil sold for 1,900afs, while one kilogram of black tea cost 400afs and green tea 430afs.

Fuel prices up

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said one litre of petrol increased from 63afs to 64afs and diesel also from 63afs to 64afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area of Kabul, said one kilogram of liquefied gas was sold for 57afs.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold decreased from 7,700afs to 7,460afs, while the same amount of Russian gold went down from 6,130afs to 5,920afs.

Gold traders said fluctuations in local gold prices were linked to changes in international markets.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 63.70afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 220afs.

The previous week, one US dollar traded at 63.80afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 220afs.

hz/sa