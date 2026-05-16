Afghan, Iranian Officials Discuss Enhanced Transport Cooperation
Mujahid, accompanied by provincial transport director Mawlawi Syed Ahmad Sajid and a delegation, met South Khorasan officials at the border crossing on Friday, according to his spokesman, Mawlawi Abdul Malik Osama.
He said the two sides discussed expanding joint cooperation, facilitating movement across the border, removing existing obstacles in the transportation of commercial goods, and providing greater facilities for traders and cargo vehicles.
The officials also described stronger transit and trade relations between the two countries as important and stressed continued coordination to improve the transfer of commercial goods and create more facilities for traders.
Meanwhile, traders in Farah said such meetings play a key role in reducing transport and trade-related problems and in expanding economic relations between Afghanistan and Iran.
kk/sa
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