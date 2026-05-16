Nearly 3,500 Candidates Sit For Kankor Exam In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The solar year 1405 Kankor examination for graduates of grade 12 and religious schools (seminaries) has begun in western Herat province, with the presence of local and central officials.

Mira Afzal Kotwal, head of coordination at the National Examination Authority, said that more than 120,000 candidates across the country will participate in this year's Kankor examination, of whom about 74,000 will be admitted to universities and higher education institutions.

He added that all necessary preparations have been made to ensure a transparent and orderly examination and that the Kankor process is being conducted in a fair environment.

According to him, around 3,500 candidates are participating in this year's Kankor examination in Herat province.

Meanwhile, one of the candidates, Sakhi Rahimi, said that transparency in grading and success in the examination can create opportunities for higher education and enable young people to serve the country more effectively.

hz/sa