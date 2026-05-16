2 Suspected Theft Gangs Arrested In Herat, Balkh

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY / KABUL (Pajhwok): Two groups suspected of theft have been arrested in western Herat and northern Balkh provinces, security officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, one group in Herat mainly targeted cash belonging to citizens, while the other group in Mazar-i-Sharif was accused of stealing mobile phones and other items.

Herat police said in a statement that members of the group primarily targeted cash belonging to money exchangers, traders, and ordinary citizens in the city's commercial areas, and fled the scene after committing the thefts.

The statement added that members of the gang were involved in several cases of cash theft and were arrested during separate operations in different parts of the city by forces of the 5th Police District, following a series of intelligence-led investigations.

The Ministry of Interior also said in a statement that police have arrested a five-member group in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, on charges of theft.

According to the ministry, the individuals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the theft of mobile phones and other items. A pistol and several knives were also recovered from their possession.

The ministry added that the arrested individuals will be handed over to judicial and legal authorities after initial investigations.

hz/sa