Ministerial Coordination Underway To Ensure Effective Implementation Of Startup Charter Goals: Deputy PM

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hussein Eissa, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said ongoing coordination and integration among members of the ministerial entrepreneurship group are aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the objectives of the Startup Charter.

Eissa described the charter as a pioneering initiative that reflects the state's response to the needs of a promising generation of young entrepreneurs, through incentives and facilitation measures designed to support project development and long-term sustainability.

His remarks came during his participation in the first consultative meeting to activate the Startup Charter, launched by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in February as part of broader government efforts to strengthen Egypt's entrepreneurship ecosystem, enhance the innovation environment, and enable start-ups to grow and expand.

During the event, Eissa witnessed the distribution of classification certificates to 25 innovative projects, part of a total of 61 start-ups that have officially received classification approval since the launch of the Egyptian Startup Charter in February 2026. He said the figures reflect growing interest among entrepreneurs in benefiting from the incentives and advantages offered under the initiative.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the Startup Charter represents an important strategic step aligned with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030. He added that the charter's executive programme demonstrates the government's commitment to translating recommendations into tangible actions by improving the regulatory environment for start-ups, developing advanced financial literacy programmes for entrepreneurs, facilitating access to finance, supporting technology and innovation, and enhancing companies' ability to access local, regional and international markets.

Eissa also praised the role of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) in supporting start-ups, noting that under the charter, the agency is responsible for issuing classification certificates to eligible companies and providing technical training programmes to strengthen workforce capabilities in line with evolving standards.

He added that MSMEDA supports incubators and business accelerators while facilitating the participation of start-ups in exhibitions and industry events, helping companies market their products and improve growth opportunities.

Eissa said the meeting reflects the level of attention the government is giving to entrepreneurship, which continues to receive support and follow-up from various state institutions through coordinated efforts aimed at building a more competitive economy driven by innovation and knowledge.

The event also included a series of open discussion sessions in which entrepreneurs shared successful experiences and innovative projects, while highlighting key challenges facing start-ups and potential solutions. Several distinguished companies were also recognised through the awarding of classification certificates intended to support their expansion, growth and sustainability.

The Startup Charter targets newly established companies characterised by rapid growth, flexibility and innovation, particularly those seeking to introduce or develop innovative products, services or business models in the market.

The charter's classification committee comprises representatives from the ministerial entrepreneurship group, venture capital funds, angel investors, the entrepreneurship community and MSMEDA. The committee is responsible for reviewing applications submitted by companies seeking classification certificates under the initiative.