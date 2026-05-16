Egypt Reaffirms Industrial Partnership With Russia, Islamic World At Kazanforum 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to deepening industrial and technological cooperation with Russia and countries of the Islamic world during the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2026 in Tatarstan.

Addressing the plenary session, Hashem emphasized that Egypt views industrial and technological collaboration as a cornerstone for building sustainable economic partnerships. He noted that Egyptian Russian relations have reached an advanced stage of strategic cooperation under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and President Vladimir Putin.

The minister highlighted that bilateral cooperation now extends beyond traditional trade to encompass industry, energy, technology, food security, and supply chains. He underscored Egypt's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional industrial and logistics hub linking Africa, the Arab world, Europe, and Asia; leveraging its strategic location, extensive trade agreements, modern infrastructure, and advanced economic zones, particularly the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Hashem pointed to the Russian Industrial Zone in Ain Sokhna as one of the most significant projects in Egyptian Russian industrial cooperation, affirming the government's readiness to provide incentives and facilitation measures to accelerate its transition into construction and production phases.

He also highlighted promising opportunities for collaboration with the Republic of Tatarstan in engineering industries, petrochemicals, industrial equipment, energy, technology, and technical training. Praising Tatarstan's advanced industrial experience, Hashem commended its success in technology localization and export oriented manufacturing.