Egypt, Pakistan Discuss Expanding Defence Industry Cooperation, Technology Exchange

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Salah Gamblat, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, held talks with Amer Shaukat, Pakistan's ambassador to Cairo, on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, with particular focus on defence industries. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Military Production in the New Administrative Capital.

During the discussions, Gamblat highlighted the longstanding historical relations between Egypt and Pakistan, while reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Military Production and the advanced defence products manufactured by its affiliated companies in line with international quality standards. He also outlined the civilian products produced through surplus manufacturing capacity, as well as the technological capabilities available within ministry-affiliated companies, including modern production lines and specialised engineering and technical expertise.

The meeting explored several areas of mutual interest, including opportunities for technology transfer, knowledge exchange and the strengthening of industrial partnerships between Egypt's military production entities and Pakistani companies operating in the defence sector.

Gamblat stressed that industrial development increasingly depends on integrating skilled human resources with advanced technological infrastructure and modern production systems. In this context, he underlined the ministry's commitment to investing in workforce development, localising advanced technologies within affiliated companies and adopting modern manufacturing systems, in line with presidential directives aimed at enhancing national industrial capabilities.

For his part, Pakistan's ambassador praised the manufacturing and technological capabilities of Egypt's military production companies, commending the existing cooperation between the two countries and expressing hope for deeper bilateral partnerships that support longstanding ties.

He added that Egyptian-Pakistani cooperation continues to advance, particularly in military and security-related fields.

The ambassador also invited the minister to participate in the international defence industries exhibition IDEAS 2026, scheduled to be held next November, describing the event as an important global platform for exploring new cooperation opportunities and building strategic partnerships in the defence industry.

The meeting was attended by Tarek Bekhit, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production; Mohamed Sherine Mohamed, Supervisor of the Minister's Central Office Administration; several ministry and authority officials; Shahid Javed, Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy; and Talha Jamil, Secretary of the Embassy.