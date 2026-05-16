Qatar Chamber, QFC Sign Mou To Strengthen Private Sector And Attract Investment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and Qatar Financial Center (QFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in supporting the private sector's contribution to sustainable development in Qatar through attracting global investments, expertise, and technologies to the Qatari market.

The MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Center Mansoor Rashid Al Khater and Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori, in the presence of HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani.

Commenting on the agreement, CEO of Qatar Financial Center Mansoor Rashid Al Khater, said, "This partnership with Qatar Chamber reflects our shared commitment to empowering the private sector and supporting the business community. Together, we aim to foster a more efficient and flexible environment for companies operating in the State of Qatar, further strengthening the country's position as a leading regional hub for business and investment. This collaboration will also enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and support economic diversification efforts, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

For his part, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori said the agreement reflects the close cooperation between Qatar Chamber and Qatar Financial Center in supporting the business community and strengthening partnership between the public and private sectors.

He expressed hope that this cooperation would achieve its objectives in serving the private sector and contributing to the enhancement of the national economy.

The agreement includes cooperation between the two parties in organizing joint events and seminars, promoting initiatives and activities of mutual interest, and coordinating efforts to facilitate foreign direct investment and economic cooperation within the country.

Under the MoU, companies affiliated with Qatar Financial Center will be able to benefit from the services provided by Qatar Chamber, particularly the issuance of certificates of origin and the certification of documents in accordance with the Chamber's approved procedures.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Qatar Financial Center delivered a presentation highlighting the Center's role, services, and the incentives and benefits it offers to companies operating under its platform.