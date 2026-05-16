Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar Govt Over Inflation, Alleges Entire Machinery Is Busy With Photo Ops

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday once again launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government, targeting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his Cabinet over governance and rising public concerns.

Tejashwi alleged that the entire administration -- from the Chief Minister to Cabinet Ministers -- is more focused on publicity than governance.

He accused them of prioritising photo opportunities over addressing real issues, claiming that the state government lacks both vision and a concrete roadmap for the state's development.

Responding to questions about the presence of charge-sheeted individuals in the Bihar Cabinet, Tejashwi intensified his criticism, alleging that the current dispensation is patronising criminals.

He questioned the credibility of a government led by a Chief Minister who, according to him, faces serious allegations himself.

He also attacked the Bihar Cabinet on grounds of dynastic politics, claiming that nearly 18 Ministers come from political families.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar administration is dominated by individuals with dynastic backgrounds and questionable records.

He also made pointed remarks about the functioning of key departments, criticising the Education and Health Ministries and highlighting what he described as the deteriorating condition of governance in these sectors.

On economic issues, Tejashwi alleged that prices of essential commodities, including fuel, have surged after elections.

He accused the Bihar government of misleading the public during the election period and later burdening them with inflation.

Mocking the administration, Tejashwi said their focus on optics -- "walking a few metres and posing for photos" -- reflects poorly on governance priorities.

Raising concerns over law and order, the Leader of the Opposition cited incidents during recent power outages, alleging that within minutes of blackouts, criminal activities such as shootings and trader killings occur.

While acknowledging that blackout drills may be necessary, Tejashwi questioned the Bihar government's preparedness for public safety, asking when protective infrastructure like bunkers would be built for citizens.

Tejashwi concluded by asserting that while the state government may prioritise its own security, it has failed to ensure the safety and welfare of the people of Bihar.