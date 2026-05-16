Shooting: Sonam Maskar Pips Elavenil Valarivan For 10M Air Rifle Gold

Railways' Sonam Uttam Maskar clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship held at the Madhya Pradesh State Academy in Bhopal.

According to a release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Sonam secured the gold medal with a score of 252.1 in the final on Friday. Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan won the silver medal with 251.7, while Arya Borse of Maharashtra claimed bronze with 230.4. Maharashtra's Shraddha Divate finished fourth with 209.7.

In qualification, Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar of Maharashtra topped the standings with a score of 633.9, followed by Elavenil with 632.8 and Arya with a score of 631.4. Vidarsa K. Vinod of Kerala qualified for the finals in fourth place, also with a score of 631.4

10m Air Rifle Junior Women

Tilottama Sen of West Bengal clinched the junior women's title with a score of 253.4 in the final. Shambhavi finished second with a score of 253.3, followed by Anvii Vikram Rathod, who won bronze with a score of 230.1. Maharashtra's Arikta Singh finished fourth with 208.8.

10m Air Rifle Youth Women

Karnataka's Sanvi R.P clinched the youth women's title with a score of 251.2 in the final, while Punjab's Ojasvi Thakur claimed silver with 251.1. Saniya Shaikh of Maharashtra won the bronze medal with a score of 229.2.

Other Results

10m Rifle Women Team

1. Maharashtra (Shambhavi Kshirsagr, Arya Borse, Sakshi Padekar) - 1894.3

2. Railways (Sonam Uttam Maskar, Mehuli Ghosh, Ayonika Paul) - 1885.8

3. Uttar Pradesh (Sangeeta Singh, Sawini Mital, Khyati Chaudhary) - 1884.7

10m Rifle Sub Youth Women

1. Arikta Singh (Maharashtra) - 630.4

2. Sanvi R.P (Karnataka) - 629.1

3. Avantika Shelke (Maharashtra) - 628.5

10m Rifle Master Women

1. Tejaswani Sawant (Maharashtra) - 623.7

2. Anjali Bhagwat (Maharashtra) - 621.4

3. Archana Singh (West Bengal) - 602.0

10m Rifle Deaf Women

1. Mahit Sandhu (Chandigarh) - 625.6

2. Natasha Joshi (Maharashtra) - 623.8

3. Komal Waghmare (Maharashtra) - 614.4. (ANI)

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