Tripura: 42 Dams Built For Flood Control, 193 Projects Planned

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that a total of 42 dams have been constructed in the state for flood control, and in addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion of various rivers.

State Data Centre to Aid Reforms

CM Saha said that, along with infrastructure development, every field of work needs to be reformed. "The state government is carrying out reform work in line with reality. It has continued the trend of development by adding advanced technology to the work. The establishment of the State Data Centre will expand the irrigation system in the state's agricultural land and will also play a role in flood control. The increase in the GDP of a state is also associated with the agricultural production of that state," the Tripura CM said.

Saha said this while inaugurating the State Data Centre organised by the Water Resources Department of the Public Works Department at the Visvesvaraya Complex, Kunjaban, Agartala. The Chief Minister said that the establishment of this data centre is a milestone for the state. "The accurate information from this data centre will play an important role in flood control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal is to increase knowledge as well as add modern technology. In that regard, the state government is also starting a three-tier e-office service to speed up administrative work. The establishment of this data centre will enrich the water resources management of the state," he said.

National Hydrology Project

The Chief Minister said that the National Hydrology Project was launched under the flagship program in 2016-17 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In the first phase, Rs 4.67 crore was spent to build this State Data Centre under the National Hydrology Project. In the second phase, Rs 4.50 crore will be spent on this data centre," Saha said.

Expansion of Irrigation and Flood Control

He said that 1 lakh 23 thousand 754 hectares of land have been brought under the irrigation system in the state till March 31. The state government has taken initiatives to bring more agricultural land under irrigation. "Once these works are completed, another 10 thousand 401 hectares of land will come under irrigation, and 34 more minor irrigation storage-cum-harvesting structure projects will be implemented in the state at a cost of Rs 972 crore. Once the projects are implemented, 6 thousand 137 hectares of land will come under irrigation. A total of 42 dams have been constructed in the state for flood control, the length of which is 152 kilometres. In addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion of various rivers. The state government is taking special initiatives to control flood water in various places in Gomti district, including Agartala," he added.

Secretary of the Public Works Department PK Goyal, Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma, and others were present. (ANI)

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