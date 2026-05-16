MTV Splitsvilla X6: Gullu And Kaira Emerge Victorious, Win Rs 20 Lakhs

MTV Splitsvilla X6 has just concluded, with Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu emerging victorious as the winning couple of the popular dating reality show. The winning couple took home a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakhs.

Over the past four months, Gullu and Kaira captured hearts across social media with their chemistry and unwavering bond. From navigating betrayals and intense challenges to standing strong through shifting villa dynamics, the duo consistently remained fan favourites throughout the season.

Winners' Reaction to Victory

On winning the show, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar in a press note shared, "Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, Mujhe tere liye jeetna hai aur tujhe jitana hai. Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn't really like me much but as the show progressed, we became their favourites. Mujhe yeh ek cheez acchi lagi ki agar aap kisi ki nafrat ko pyaar mein badal do, toh sabse badi jeet wahi hoti hai!"

Kaira Anu expressed, "I can't describe my happiness and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!"

Hosts Praise the Winning Couple

Hosts Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone also expressed their happiness.

"From the drama and connections to the competition, every contestant brought their A-game, whether it was finding a real connection or taking the trophy home. Big shoutout to Kaira & Gullu, who really stood out throughout the journey. Their chemistry, understanding and the way they handled everything together was amazing to watch. Well deserved, guys," Karan said.

"Every season of MTV Splitsvilla comes with its own mix of emotions, drama and connections and Season 16 was no different. Working with Karan, along with our amazing Mischief Makers - Nia Sharma and Uorfi, made this journey even more fun and exciting. What really stood out this season was Kaira & Gullu's connection and the way they supported each other and stayed strong together, which is what made their journey so special to watch. I'm truly very happy for them and congratulations on winning this season. Keep shining and enjoy every moment together," Sunny added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)