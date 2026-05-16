Pahalgam Road Accident: 2 Gujarat Tourists Die, CM Offers Condolences

CM Expresses Sorrow

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the road accident in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of two tourists from Gujarat and left several others injured.

In a statement posted by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. Talking to X, the CM said, "Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident at Pahalgam, in which two tourists from Gujarat lost their lives and others were injured. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured."

DC Anantnag Visits Injured

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat visited Government Medical College, Anantnag and met the injured tourists who suffered an unfortunate accident at Pahalgam. Pertinently, two visitors have died, and three were injured due to the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday in Pahalgam.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the injured and enquired about the status of their health and recovery, besides the quality of treatment and health care services being provided to them. He directed the medical staff to ensure the best possible healthcare facilities and proper medical attention for the patients so they can recover soon.

Expressing sympathy with the affected families, the DC prayed for eternal peace for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured visitors. He advised them to stay connected with the authorities and assured them of all possible support from the district administration at this difficult time.

Bilal instructed the hospital staff to maintain high standards of patient care and ensure that all patients, including the injured tourists, don't face any undue inconvenience. He also issued directions to the concerned to extend necessary assistance to the attendants of the injured tourists. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)