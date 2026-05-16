Tripura CM Manik Saha Marks 4 Years, Credits PM Modi For Progress

On completing four years in office in total, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he has worked in accordance with the directions of the Prime Minister, stating that Tripura has witnessed significant progress across sectors. He added that the development achieved over the past four years was made possible due to collective teamwork, while noting that there is still more work to be done before reaching complete satisfaction. While speaking with ANI, he said, "The Prime Minister blessed me and I worked as per his directions. Tripura has progressed a lot, and we are doing good work in all sectors. Still, there is a lot more to be done before we feel satisfied. The progress we have made in four years was possible only because of teamwork."

Focus on Grassroots Strength

Earlier, CM participated in the training programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Town Bardowali Mandal. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of organisational training and dedicated party workers in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He also conveyed his best wishes for the grand success of the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan."

A press meet was held on Wednesday regarding the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" and the training workshop for Mandal-level trainers organised by the Tripura BJP. During the interaction with the media, the leaders highlighted the importance of the training initiative, stating that the programme aims to strengthen organisational skills and enhance the capabilities of party workers at the grassroots level. They also emphasised that the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" will play a vital role in spreading the ideology and vision of the party across the state. The workshop is expected to prepare Mandal trainers for conducting organisational training sessions efficiently in different parts of Tripura.

Saha on Regional Political Climate

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, amidst a whirlwind of political transitions across Eastern India, hailed the current political climate as a "magnificent experience," signalling a period of deep-rooted optimism for the BJP in the region. Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Saha highlighted the rapid succession of party milestones, noting his recent attendance at a swearing-in ceremony in Bengal before arriving in Assam for the upcoming festivities on the 12th. (ANI)

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