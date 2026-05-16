Sinner Completes Medvedev Win And Passage Into Italian Open Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Jannik Sinner will face Casper Ruud in the men's final of the Italian Open after finishing off Daniil Medvedev in Saturday's closing chapter of an enthralling last-four clash, which was paused overnight due to rain in Rome.

The world number one could claim a record-extending sixth Masters 1000 title on Sunday thanks to a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win which had almost everything over the course of its two-and-a-half hours.

Sinner had to have treatment on his right thigh and even vomited during Friday night's leg of the semi-final as Medvedev gave the Italian by far his toughest test of the tournament.

But he looked in much better spirits before the restart as he joked and played football with his coaching team during his warm-up in the bowels of the centre court arena, just as warm spring sunshine started to shine after a few days of volatile weather.

"It was a different challenge, a tough challenge to be honest," said Sinner.

"During the night usually I never struggle to sleep, but this night was not easy because when you're on the third set, you know I'm nearly nearly done but you still have to show up again, and you never know what's happening because It's basically a new start of a match. There are nerves."

The match was scheduled to restart at at 3.00pm local time (1300GMT) but was again delayed by an hour both due to more rain and the men's doubles semi-final, won by Sinner's compatriots Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

A 4-2 lead in the third set for Sinner when play was stopped was too much for Medvedev to overcome, and the 24-year-old sealed his 33rd straight win in Masters 1000 tournaments.

Medvedev was at advantage in game seven of the third set, which he immediately won, but Sinner won the next game on his service to love and closed out the match in less than 20 minutes.

Ruud gets a chance for revenge for a brutal hammering against Sinner here last year after dismantling Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday, another match interrupted by heavy rain.

The Norwegian has not won a single set in any of his four matches with Sinner and was destroyed 6-0, 6-1 in the 2025 last eight in one of the most one-sided matches ever seen at the Foro Italico.

"I think he's playing much, much better tennis right now, so its going to be very tough," said Sinner.

"Every match every week, even if you play with the same player week after week. It's completely different, so I'm just happy to stand again here in the final."

Later Coco Gauff will attempt to claim her first Rome title in the women's final against Elina Svitolina.

American star Gauff lost to Jasmine Paolini in the last year's final but could go one better ahead of her Roland Garros title defence.