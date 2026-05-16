Royal Oman Police Reports Four Deaths From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Oman: The Royal Oman Police said on Friday that Al Batinah South Governorate Police dealt with a report of four Asian nationals found deceased inside a vehicle in Al-Al-Musannah.

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In a post on X, the Royal Oman Police said that four individuals of Asian nationality had passed away inside a vehicle in the Al-Masna'ah Governorate, as a result of inhaling carbon monoxide gas emitted from the vehicle's exhaust while it was in an operating state.

The Royal Oman Police urged the public to avoid operating vehicles while sleeping or staying inside enclosed spaces, warning of the serious risk of suffocation caused by toxic gases.