Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Royal Oman Police Reports Four Deaths From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Royal Oman Police Reports Four Deaths From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning


2026-05-16 02:01:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Oman: The Royal Oman Police said on Friday that Al Batinah South Governorate Police dealt with a report of four Asian nationals found deceased inside a vehicle in Al-Al-Musannah.

Read Also
    UK's ex-health minister Streeting says will run to replace PM Keir Starmer Alex Marquez edges out Acosta in Catalan MotoGP sprint Qatar partakes in Taawon General Assembly Meeting, stressing continuous support for Palestinian People Iraq announces decline in oil Production to 1.4 million barrels per day

In a post on X, the Royal Oman Police said that four individuals of Asian nationality had passed away inside a vehicle in the Al-Masna'ah Governorate, as a result of inhaling carbon monoxide gas emitted from the vehicle's exhaust while it was in an operating state.

The Royal Oman Police urged the public to avoid operating vehicles while sleeping or staying inside enclosed spaces, warning of the serious risk of suffocation caused by toxic gases.

MENAFN16052026000063011010ID1111125149



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search