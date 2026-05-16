Qatar To Face Sudan In Doha Friendly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar will continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a friendly match against Sudan on Thursday at 6:30pm during their ongoing training camp in Doha, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced on Saturday.

The match forms part of Al Annabi's build-up to football's global showpiece, with Qatar probables currently undergoing a training camp at home under head coach Julen Lopetegui before departing for North America later this month.

Lopetegui recently named a 34-man preliminary squad, blending youth and experience as the two-time Asian champions gear up for the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The squad includes 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, the youngest member of the group, alongside veteran forward Sebastian Soria, 42, while star names Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos and fit-again striker Almoez Ali are also among the attacking options.

Qatar SC defender Niall Mason joins experienced campaigners Lucas Mendes and Pedro Miguel in defence, while Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria and Shehab Ellethy make up the goalkeeping department.

Qatar will intensify preparations with further warm-up matches against the Republic of Ireland on May 28 and El Salvador in Los Angeles on June 6 before opening their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 13. Lopetegui has stressed the importance of reaching the tournament in peak physical and mental condition.