Prime Minister Meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the Alliance for Europe-Gulf Geopolitics and Investments Summit, held in Athens, Greece.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.