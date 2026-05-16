President Of Finland Meets Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Athens: President of the Republic of Finland HE Alexander Stubb met on Saturday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the summit of the Alliance for Europe-Gulf Geopolitics and Investments Summit, held in the Greek capital, Athens.

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Republic of Finland, along with His Highness' wishes for him good health and happiness and for the people of Finland continued progress and prosperity.

In turn, the President of the Republic of Finland entrusted the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation in a manner that enhances security and stability in the region.