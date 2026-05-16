QFFD, QRCS Provide Humanitarian Relief Aid To Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: As part of Qatar's constant humanitarian efforts to support displaced and affected people in Syria, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) are working together to provide multi-sector relief aid, such as fuel, food, and medical supplies, and hygiene kits, amid the challenges facing the country.

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This activity falls under a larger scheme of projects aimed at ensuring the continuity of vital services for the target populations.

First, health facilities are receiving fuel to run power generators, with 414,000 liters of fuel delivered so far, out of 453,500 liters to be distributed to numerous hospitals, which serve approximately 85,000 vulnerable people in 11 governorates, including internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees, female breadwinners, and families with children and older persons.

There are further procurements in progress to supply the hospitals with essential medications, medical consumables, and laboratory equipment that would cover their operational needs for two months.

The program also involves a set of relief interventions to alleviate the suffering of affected families.

In terms of food security, food parcels will be distributed to 7,380 families, or 37,000 people, to meet their basic food needs for a full month.

Other distributions will include 7,380 hygiene kits, containing standard supplies to promote cleanliness and reduce morbidity rates, particularly in underserved regions.

These efforts demonstrate the humanitarian role played by the Qatari humanitarian organizations in solidarity with the Syrian people and in response to the critical humanitarian situation in Syria, with emergency interventions to meet the most pressing needs and make a real difference in people's lives.