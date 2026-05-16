Qatar Partakes In Taawon General Assembly Meeting, Stressing Continuous Support For Palestinian People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the annual General Assembly meeting of the Taawon Welfare Association on Saturday via videoconferencing.

Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In her speech at the meeting, Her Excellency referred to the directive issued in 2023 by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to provide medical treatment for 1,500 wounded Palestinians and sponsor 3,000 orphans from the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed her pleasure to be participating in the annual General Assembly meeting of the Taawon Welfare Association alongside this distinguished lineup of Palestinian national figures from Palestine and the diaspora, who have supported and led the Association over the past 42 years.

She praised their role in carrying out the Association's mission and advancing the capabilities of the Palestinian people, preserving their heritage and identity, supporting their vibrant culture, and building civil society to strengthen Palestinians' resilience on their land, all while upholding institutional values such as national commitment, independence, and professionalism.

Her Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's firm stance regarding the Palestinian cause being the Arab and Islamic worlds' central issue and that achieving a just and comprehensive peace begins with the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while guaranteeing the right of return for refugees in accordance with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

Through its institutions and international forum presence, the State of Qatar continues to support the brotherly Palestinian people, strengthen their resilience, and preserve their national unity, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation said.

Despite the ongoing aggression and displacement endured by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the practices taking place in Jerusalem and the West Bank aimed at altering the situation on the ground and imposing a fait accompli that undermines peaceful solutions, Her Excellency said, the State of Qatar's position remains steadfast in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation also affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to support the Palestinian people, especially the most affected groups: children, women, the sick, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

In this regard, she highlighted the contribution of Qatari institutions, particularly the Qatar Fund for Development in establishing cooperation and strategic partnerships with the Taawon Welfare Association since 2015, especially in the field of social care for orphans.

Concluding her remarks, Her Excellency said the Taawon Welfare Association is an outstanding example of a national institution that safeguards the interests of the homeland through the expertise and dedication of its members, undergoing constant revival and development to ensure continuity and sustainability in support of the Palestinian people, while not compromising their principles and core values.