Weight-Loss Drugs Wegovy & Foundayo Get Medicare Coverage On July 1, 2026 - Find Out Who Qualifies

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For years, many older Americans watched popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy stay financially out of reach because Medicare would not cover medications prescribed mainly for obesity. That changes on July 1, 2026, when Medicare launches a new temporary program called the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge. The program is expected to give eligible beneficiaries access to certain GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy and Foundayo, for around $50 per month instead of the $900 to $1,300 many people were previously paying out of pocket. Seniors who have struggled with obesity, heart disease, sleep apnea, or weight-related health problems are suddenly paying very close attention to these new rules. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming changes.

Medicare Is Finally Expanding Coverage for GLP-1 Drugs

The biggest change arriving on July 1 is Medicare's temporary GLP-1 Bridge program, which runs separately from traditional Medicare Part D coverage. Under the new system, eligible beneficiaries may receive approved weight-loss medications for a flat copay that CMS says could be around $50 monthly. The program currently includes all formulations of Wegovy and Foundayo, along with specific versions of Zepbound.

This marks a major shift because federal Medicare rules traditionally prohibited coverage for medications prescribed solely for weight loss. Millions of seniors who previously could not afford these medications may finally have access to treatment that doctors say can improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar control, and obesity-related complications.

Who Qualifies for the New Medicare GLP-1 Coverage

Not every Medicare beneficiary will automatically qualify for these medications under the new program. Current guidance suggests beneficiaries must be enrolled in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan that includes drug coverage.

Clinical eligibility standards also apply, with reports indicating applicants may need a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher, or a BMI of at least 27 combined with serious health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea.

Doctors will likely need to submit prior authorization paperwork proving medical necessity before approval is granted. Many retirees may discover they technically meet Medicare age requirements but still fail to qualify medically if their weight-related conditions do not match CMS guidelines.

Wegovy and Foundayo Could Dramatically Reduce Out-of-Pocket Costs

Before this Medicare expansion, many retirees paid enormous monthly costs for GLP-1 medications or skipped treatment entirely. Wegovy alone often costs over $1,000 per month without insurance coverage, creating major affordability issues for seniors on fixed incomes. Under the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, qualifying beneficiaries may pay approximately $50 monthly instead, representing one of the largest drug affordability changes Medicare has made in recent years.

That price difference could significantly affect older adults managing obesity-related conditions that contribute to heart disease, diabetes risk, joint problems, and reduced mobility. Some retirees who previously rationed medications or searched for compounded alternatives may now have access to FDA-approved options through standard Medicare channels.

There Are Still Important Limits Seniors Need to Understand

Despite the excitement surrounding the new Medicare coverage, several limitations still exist that seniors should understand before assuming they qualify. The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge is currently structured as a demonstration program rather than a permanent benefit expansion.

Coverage is expected to begin July 1, 2026, and continue through at least the end of 2027, though future participation could depend on additional federal policy decisions. Some versions of medications may not qualify, and CMS guidance already notes that certain Zepbound formulations will remain excluded from the program. Seniors also need to remember that approval may still involve prior authorization reviews, physician documentation, and ongoing medical monitoring requirements.

Why This Change Matters So Much for Older Americans

Obesity-related health conditions have become increasingly common among Americans over 60, especially as mobility declines and chronic illnesses accumulate with age. Many physicians now view GLP-1 medications as tools that may reduce cardiovascular risks, improve blood sugar management, and help patients regain physical independence.

A retiree struggling with obesity and severe knee pain, for example, may suddenly find exercise easier after moderate weight loss achieved with medical supervision and GLP-1 treatment. Others dealing with sleep apnea or prediabetes may reduce future complications if they can maintain healthier weight levels.

Seniors Should Start Preparing Before July 1

If you think you may qualify for the new Medicare GLP-1 coverage program, now is the time to prepare before the July 1 launch date arrives. Seniors should review their current Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage prescription coverage, schedule appointments with their healthcare providers, and gather documentation related to obesity-related medical conditions. Asking your doctor about BMI qualifications, prior authorization requirements, and potential side effects can help avoid delays once applications begin.

Do you think Medicare should permanently cover weight-loss medications like Wegovy and Foundayo for seniors? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.