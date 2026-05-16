Full Retirement Age Hits 67 For Those Born In 1960 Or Later - Here's How It Could Reduce Your Benefits

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Americans approaching retirement are now facing a major Social Security milestone that could permanently affect the size of their monthly checks. Beginning in 2026, full retirement age officially reaches 67 for people born in 1960 or later, completing a decades-long increase that started back in the 1980s. Many workers still assume age 65 or 66 is when they qualify for full Social Security benefits, only to discover they could face steep reductions if they claim too early. Here's a look at how claiming early could reduce your benefits.

Full Retirement Age Is Now Officially 67 for Millions of Americans

For anyone born in 1960 or later, Social Security now considers age 67 the official full retirement age, often called FRA. This means beneficiaries must wait until 67 to receive 100% of their earned retirement benefit without reductions. The gradual increase from age 65 to 67 began after Congress passed reforms designed to address longer life expectancies and financial strain on the Social Security system.

In previous years, people born in 1959 had a full retirement age of 66 and 10 months, but the final increase now takes effect for younger retirees. Many Americans approaching retirement are only now realizing that filing earlier than 67 could reduce their monthly checks for the rest of their lives.

Claiming at 62 Could Permanently Reduce Your Benefits by About 30%

Although workers can still begin claiming Social Security benefits as early as age 62, the financial tradeoff has become more severe now that the full retirement age is 67. According to the Social Security Administration, someone born in 1960 or later who files at 62 may receive only about 70% of their full retirement benefit amount. That reduction remains permanent for life, meaning smaller monthly checks not only now but throughout retirement.

For example, a worker eligible for $2,200 monthly at age 67 could receive closer to $1,540 monthly if they claim at 62 instead. Over a 20-year retirement, that difference could add up to tens of thousands of dollars in lost income.

Waiting Longer Could Increase Monthly Payments Significantly

While early filing reduces benefits, delaying retirement past full retirement age can substantially increase monthly Social Security payments. Beneficiaries born in 1960 or later receive delayed retirement credits that increase benefits by roughly 8% annually until age 70. Someone eligible for $4,152 monthly at full retirement age in 2026 could potentially increase that payment to around $5,181 by waiting until age 70.

For retirees with strong health, longer life expectancy, or additional retirement savings, delaying benefits may create more long-term financial stability. However, many workers still file early because of layoffs, health issues, caregiving responsibilities, or concerns about Social Security's future.

Working While Claiming Early Benefits Could Trigger Additional Reductions

Many Americans assume they can claim Social Security early and continue working without consequences, but the earnings test can temporarily reduce benefits before full retirement age. In 2026, beneficiaries under the FRA who earn above certain income thresholds may have part of their benefits withheld by Social Security.

The earnings limit for workers below full retirement age is expected to rise to approximately $24,480, while those reaching FRA in 2026 may earn up to roughly $65,160 before withholding rules apply. A retiree working part-time at age 63, for example, could face reduced monthly checks if employment income exceeds those thresholds. Although withheld benefits are later recalculated, many retirees are shocked when they see smaller payments while continuing to work.

Future Social Security Changes Could Make Retirement Planning Even Harder

The move to a full retirement age of 67 may not be the final adjustment Americans see in the coming years. Policymakers continue debating additional reforms as Social Security's trust fund faces projected financial pressure during the next decade. Some proposals discussed in Washington include raising the retirement age even higher, modifying benefit formulas, or adjusting payroll taxes to strengthen the program's finances.

These ongoing discussions have already caused anxiety among older workers, with some Americans claiming benefits early because they fear future cuts could reduce payouts later. Financial planners increasingly recommend reviewing retirement income strategies several years before filing because Social Security decisions now carry larger long-term consequences than many people realize.

Filing Early May Cost More Than You Think

The shift to a full retirement age of 67 marks one of the most important Social Security changes facing today's retirees. While workers still have the option to claim benefits early at 62, doing so now results in larger permanent reductions than many Americans expect. At the same time, delaying benefits can significantly increase monthly income for retirees who can afford to wait. Every person's situation is different, especially when health conditions, employment, caregiving responsibilities, and savings levels enter the equation. Ultimately, it's up to you as to how you approach claiming your benefits, but you should go into that decision informed.

Do you think the full retirement age should stay at 67, or should lawmakers consider raising it again in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.