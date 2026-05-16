Police Arrests Bhagirath In POCSO Case, Father Mos Bandi Sanjay Claims He Surrendered

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested Bandi Bhagirath in a POCSO case, even as his father and union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay claimed that he surrendered before the police.

Bandi Sanjay posted on social media that Bhagirath was not arrested, but he himself appeared before the police for questioning.

“Bhagirath went to Pet Basheerabad Police Station in the presence of two lawyers,” wrote Sanjay, who posted a picture of his son flanked by two men.

The claim by MoS came minutes after Cyberabad police said that Bhagirath was arrested at the APPA junction, Narsingi. Police said he was taken to Pet Basheerabad Police Station, where a case was booked against him on May 8 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The police were questioning Bhagirath. Preparations were also being made to produce him before a magistrate at Medchal.

The development came a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant Bhagirath interim protection from arrest in the case.

MoS Bandi Sanjay said in a post on 'X' that his son appeared before the police.

“With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation. I have said this before, too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake,” posted Sanjay.

“After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available to us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process. At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system. Even though court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry. I have complete faith in the justice system. Justice may be delayed, but not denied,” the MoS added.

Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bhagirath.

The single-judge vacation bench heard the arguments on the petition till around midnight and refused to grant interim protection to the accused.

Justice T. Madhavi Devi made it clear that she was inclined to grant any interim order after going through the statement of the victim.

The judge, who heard arguments on Bhageerath's interim bail plea for about five-and-a-half hours, said she may pass the orders next week.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Bhagirath on the allegation that he sexually assaulted the minor girl.

A case was booked under Section 11 r/w 12 of the POCSO Act and sections 74 and 75 of the BNS.

The accused also lodged a counter-complaint in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl's family attempted to extort Rs. 5 crore by threatening to implicate him in a false case.

After Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj spoke to the victim on Tuesday to gather more details in the POCSO case, police invoked harsher provisions of the POCSO Act. Section 5 (1) read with 6 was added to the FIR. The section deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault and carries a punishment that may extend up to 20 years imprisonment or more.

Bhagirath was served a notice by the police, directing him to appear before the investigating officer on May 13. He did not appear but sent a letter to the investigating officer, seeking two days to appear.