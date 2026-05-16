Jitan Ram Manjhi Reduces Convoy Vehicle By Half After PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for conserving petroleum and energy resources, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has taken a significant step by reducing the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50 per cent on Saturday.

According to sources, the Union Minister has directed that, henceforth, vehicles in his convoy will be used strictly based on minimum requirements, signaling a shift toward more efficient and responsible resource usage.

In addition to downsizing his convoy, Union Minister Manjhi has also instructed his departmental colleagues to maximise the use of public transportation wherever possible.

He emphasised that adopting such measures is essential to ensure the country remains resilient amid the ongoing global challenges.

Highlighting the broader context, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the current situation is part of a global crisis, and the Prime Minister's appeal aims to prevent any potential shortage of petroleum and energy resources in India.

He added that it is the collective duty of citizens and public representatives alike to follow this appeal and contribute toward safeguarding the nation from any future crisis.

This move comes amid a wider push across Bihar and other parts of the country, where several leaders and officials have begun adopting fuel-saving measures in line with the Prime Minister's call.

On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary walked from the Chief Minister's residence to the Secretariat in Patna.

He was accompanied by officials from the Chief Minister's Secretariat and security personnel.

The Chief Minister has already reduced the size of his convoy during official movements in Patna and nearby areas amid the global crisis and appeal of the Prime Minister Modi.

Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash also joined the initiative, walking nearly one kilometre from his official residence to the Secretariat.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari opted for an eco-friendly mode of transport, travelling to his office in an electric e-rickshaw.