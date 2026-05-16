UN Urges Continued Dialogue After Somalia Election Talks Fail To Reach Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Mogadishu, May 16 (IANS) The United Nations on Saturday urged Somali leaders to continue dialogue after three days of talks ended without resolving key political disputes related to the transition process.

The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) welcomed the stated commitment by both sides to continue efforts to find a constructive way forward.

"As Somalia enters a period of transition, UNTMIS hopes that, during this phase, the Federal Government of Somalia will prioritise engaging all stakeholders to build consensus around an electoral model that is practical and unifying," the UN mission said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conclusion of the three-day talks on Friday coincided with the official end of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's four-year term.

Lawmakers approved constitutional amendments in March to extend presidential and parliamentary terms to five years, but the opposition and some federal member states have rejected the extension.

The UN mission expressed regret that the latest round of dialogue, convened by foreign diplomats, once again ended without resolving major disputes.

UNTMIS urged Somali leaders to find a constructive way forward and unite to address the country's severe challenges, including the humanitarian crisis and insecurity.

It called for restraint and reiterated its readiness to work with other international partners to support efforts to overcome divisions among Somalia's political leaders.

Analysts say a key focus of the talks was the dispute over electoral models, with the president advocating for universal suffrage while the opposition seeks to retain a revised version of the traditional indirect voting system.

Opposition leaders and some regional states have warned that, without a final agreement, they will cease recognising the government's legitimacy after May 15, which marked the end of Mohamud's original four-year mandate under the 2012 Provisional Constitution.