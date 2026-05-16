Short-Term Rain Forecast For Ukraine On Sunday, Temperatures Up To +23°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Variable cloudiness. At night, short-term rain is expected in the far west and east, while during the day rain is forecast across Ukraine except in the western regions. In some areas, thunderstorms are possible. Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-easterly at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 10°C to 15°C, and during the day from 18°C to 23°C," forecasters said.

Ukraine forecasts brief rain showers on Sunday, temperatures up to +23°C

According to the forecast, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will experience cloudy weather with sunny intervals on May 17. No precipitation is expected at night, while a short-term rain shower is forecast during the day.

Temperatures in the region will range from 10°C to 15°C at night and 18°C to 23°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 11°C to 13°C at night and 20°C to 22°C during the day.