NEET-UG Leak: Himachal Minister Slams Centre For Neglecting Merit

'Serious Matter': Himachal Minister Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Leak

Expressing deep concern over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) undergraduate medical entrance exam paper leak, Himachal Pradesh Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday termed it a "very serious matter" and slammed the central government for neglecting merit.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmani said, "It is a very serious matter. Children are prepared at the cost of their health. Families put their hard-earned money and hopes into their future, but such instances completely shatter them."

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, the Himachal Pradesh Minister stated that this is not an isolated incident. "This is the fourth time a paper has been leaked under this government. Nobody knows what happened to those who were found guilty earlier. There is absolutely no accountability," Dharmani alleged.

He further raised sharp questions about the financial scale of the alleged scam, demanding a thorough investigation into the monetary transactions involved. "It is a matter of thousands of crores. Why wasn't the money trail followed? Despite repeated similar instances, the government has taken no preventive measures to secure the system," he said.

Accusing the current administration of political bias and undermining the nation's premier educational and administrative systems, Dharmani added, "This government sidelines merit and pushes people with a shared ideology forward, jeopardising the future of millions of deserving youth."

The NEET-UG exam has been mired in controversy, sparking nationwide protests from students and opposition political parties demanding a fair probe and systemic reforms to maintain the integrity of competitive examinations.

NTA Appoints Senior Officials Amidst Paper Leak Controversy

Earlier in the day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) appointed several senior officials to key administrative posts at a time when the agency is facing criticism following allegations of a paper leak and the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to official orders, Anuja Bapat has been appointed as Joint Secretary in NTA under the Department of Higher Education. Her appointment will be effective from the date she assumes charge, for a tenure of five years or until further orders. The post has been temporarily upgraded from the level of Deputy Secretary/Director to Joint Secretary for an initial period of two years.

Similarly, Ruchita Vij, Indian Revenue Service (IRS), has also been appointed as Joint Secretary in the NTA under similar terms and conditions, including a five-year tenure or until further orders.

In addition, IRS officer Akash Jain has been appointed as Joint Director in the NTA under the Department of Higher Education on a lateral shift basis, with tenure up to December 4, 2029, or until further orders.

Another appointment includes Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya, who has also been appointed as Joint Director in the NTA under the Central Staffing Scheme, with tenure up to May 16, 2028, or until further orders. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)